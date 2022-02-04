HelloFresh Nets New NHL Partnership

HelloFresh is making a power play for shoppers with a new partnership with professional hockey teams. The food solutions company will be the official meal kit for the Nashville Predators, New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings.

As part of the partnership with these National Hockey League organizations, HelloFresh will deploy in-arena signage and digital marketing to promote its meal kits to fans. Contests and sweepstakes are part of the marketing efforts, as are savings on meal kit orders.

Although the teams are on a break now as the Winter Olympic Games get underway, the NHL teams generally play until the Stanley Cup game in June.

“Hockey fans are some of the most passionate, loyal fans in the world who love what their team and city stand for. HelloFresh is proud to fuel the game while showcasing our various menu offerings and meal solutions within key markets,” said Jens Reich, managing director and chief marketing officer for HelloFresh U.S.

Added Josh Veilleux, SVP for AEG Global Partnerships, a sports and entertainment company that hosts the LA Kings as an NHL franchise: “We’re excited to welcome HelloFresh to the LA Kings and our family of partners. Their focus on sustainability as well as their commitment to delivering healthy and delicious meals directly to people’s homes mirrors our desire to bring our fans nothing short of the very best experiences.”

Headquartered in Berlin, with U.S. offices in New York, HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal kit company and operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.