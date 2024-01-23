Associated Food Stores Names VP of Fresh Foods

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has named Todd Jensen VP of fresh foods. With more than 17 years of extensive experience in grocery retail, Jensen brings a wealth of knowledge, a passion for growth and a deep understanding of the local food landscape to AFS, according to the company. He is expected to start his new position at the beginning of February, filling the role vacated by Bill Price, who passed away in October of last year at the age of 56. Price worked at AFS for more than 25 years.

Jensen’s career in the grocery retail industry began at AFS-owned Harmons, where he started in the produce department. His commitment and dedication led him through various roles, from grocery manager to assistant of store development, where he gained valuable insights into store operations. His career trajectory continued with positions such as grocery manager and store director. His most recent role was Harmons' VP of sales, which allowed him to showcase his leadership skills and strategic vision.

As VP of fresh foods, Jensen will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic perishable department plans for AFS member-owned and corporate-owned retail grocery stores across nine western states. He will directly oversee activities related to selection, distribution, merchandising, operations and profitability for the bakery, delicatessen, meat and produce departments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to our leadership team,” said Roger White, EVP and COO at AFS. “His extensive experience and proven leadership align perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest- quality fresh foods to our member retailers. Todd’s strategic insights and expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation, growth and profitability for our company.”

Salt Lake City-based AFS, a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States, is No. 71 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.