How Safeway Is Meeting Food Waste Recovery Goals

Through a partnership with impact technology company Divert, Albertsons Cos.-owned Safeway is making meaningful changes to its food recovery efforts. Since Safeway implemented Divert’s optimization solution to reduce wasted food earlier this year, the grocer has increased its food donations by 20% and managed to reduce the edible food going to waste by an average of 1,252 pounds per store per month.

“Safeway is committed to help put food on the table to nourish our neighbors in need,” said Karl Schroeder, president of Safeway’s Northern California Division. “Divert is a critical partner in helping us increase our food recovery efforts, sharing strategies and key insights across our business to drive immediate results. We value their tailored, collaborative approach to food recovery.”

Through the use of Divert’s optimization solution, Safeway can strategically execute campaigns at its stores that offer the greatest food recovery potential within each division, then continually measure performance to track progress.

The move is helping Safeway meet California’s Senate Bill (SB) 1383 legislation, which aims to reduce organic waste disposal by 75% and increase edible food recovery statewide by 2025. Through its work with Divert, Safeway has been able to significantly increase its donations to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in just a few months.

“To truly have an impact on the wasted food crisis, we need to collectively work together across the value chain,” said Ben Kuethe Oaks, VP of customer solutions and success at Divert. “Safeway is at the forefront of this effort and an example to Californians of how to effectively bring together technology, infrastructure, and policy to significantly reduce organic waste and get food to communities in need.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400-plus associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.