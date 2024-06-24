Dunnhumby Launches Tool to Assess and Address Competition

Dunnhumby is combining location data from Placer.ai with its own indices to offer a new tool that determines the biggest threats from competitors. (Facebook photo)

As competition stays tight across the omnichannel, new tools are helping retailers keep an eye on rival businesses and stay a step ahead of them. One example is a recently launched solution from dunnhumby, called the Competitive Threat Evaluator.

The web-based tool from the U.K.-based data science company allows retailers to gauge the intensity and nature of competition by combining geo-location data from Placer.ai with intelligence from dunnhumby’s Retailer Preference Index (RPI). That index uncovers consumer sentiments on price, promotions, assortment and in-store and online store experiences.

Dunnhumby’s latest tool provides data on both short- and long-term competitors and drills down into which retailer’s stores are the most and least threatened by challenges. Users can get a dashboard view of competitors, access a ranking of each store in their chain and evaluate the landscape on a banner-by-banner basis via a threat map.

Ultimately, the insights allow grocers to focus on the most pertinent and urgent issues to address when developing banner, pricing and assortment strategies. Retailers can also use the information to make informed decisions about expansions, including new locations and store remodels.