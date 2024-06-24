Dunnhumby Launches Tool to Assess and Address Competition
“Grocery retailers often manage hundreds, if not thousands of stores, across diverse geographies and different competitive landscapes. Before today, there wasn’t a single dataset that provided a holistic understanding of both the intensity and nature of each competitor a retailer faced. But with dunnhumby’s Competitive Threat Evaluator, retailers have a single dataset that provides invaluable shopper insights and store preferences to make sure they stay on top of their competitive threats,” said Matt O’Grady, dunnhumby’s president of the Americas.
It’s been a busy month for dunnhumby. In early June, the company and its corporate venture capital arm, dunnhumby ventures, rolled out the Retail Innovation Network, a program for early-stage startups, enterprise partners and investors in retail and consumer goods tech sectors. The goal of the program is to encourage innovation through collaboration and co-development.
According to dunnhumby, membership in the network is free and assessed “on a rolling basis, with successful applicants receiving an opportunity to participate in invitation-only online and in-person events, access dunnhumby’s expert network, and gain other exclusive industry resources.”