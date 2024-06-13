Wakefern Enhances Security, Improves Network Resiliency

Acuative will provide real-time technical support for all Wakefern locations and systematically upgrade the backup wireless network connectivity within each location.

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. will extend its services with networking communications and security technology provider Acuative Corp. The multiyear contract covers the migration of more than 400 stores and Wakefern facilities to Cisco SD-WAN architecture, with Cradlepoint devices providing cellular resiliency. The solution aims to provide Wakefern with faster throughput, enhanced security and improved network resiliency. Acuative has also streamlined and renewed Wakefern’s UC calling and contact center licensing. The vendor will provide real-time technical support for all locations covered and systematically upgrade the backup wireless network connectivity within each location.

“Acuative can enhance some of the core technologies that power retail and office locations while our Wakefern IT team focuses on new initiatives that will provide even more value for our customers,” noted Joseph Pregnolato, Wakefern’s IT director. “The technical expertise that Acuative brings to the relationship means we have a trusted supplier who delivers timely results with the flexibility we need.”

Acuative, which provides networking and communications technologies as a service via subscription model for various major retail and manufacturing customers, will work to implement fast wall-to-wall wireless network coverage for Wakefern employees and customers alike.

“By establishing a collaborative relationship, Acuative enables Wakefern’s core resources to align with their business outcomes and innovative ideas for the customer experience while Acuative supports the network and communications at an enterprise level,” said Chad Mead, COO of Fairfield, N.J.-based Acuative. “Refocusing resources is crucial in today’s business environment, and we are grateful that Wakefern has entrusted Acuative to help deliver those outcomes.”

Added Mead: “Much like Wakefern is committed to providing the best service to its members, Acuative continues its commitment to Wakefern to ensure excellence. We are excited to continue a near 20-year relationship with one of our most valued clients.”

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.