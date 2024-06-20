How Wegmans Is Encouraging the Next Generation of Grocery Workers

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is putting an emphasis on mentorship as it works to increase graduation rates in its hometown of Rochester, N.Y., and introduce high school students to its work opportunities through the Wegmans Work Scholarship Program. This year, all 130 high school seniors participating in the program are set to graduate, marking a 100% graduation rate for the school year.

Created in 1987, Wegmans says one of the main pillars of its scholarship program is to mentor students through a collaborative team of individuals from each participant’s school, their store’s Work Scholarship champion and leadership team.

“Our number one goal with the Work Scholarship Program is to help our participants graduate high school,” said Karen Wegman, Wegmans Work Scholarship coordinator. “The best way for us to do that is by providing a team of people they can rely on, ask for help, and who are proactively helping them learn and grow, as well as monitoring their progress at school and work to ensure they stay on the right track.”

Nearly 5,000 high school students from the City of Rochester have participated in the Wegmans Work Scholarship Program since it was launched, and almost 500 program alumni now work in various roles and divisions across the grocer’s operations. To be eligible, students must meet a 70% or above grade point average and have consistent school attendance in order to maintain employment.