How Wegmans Is Encouraging the Next Generation of Grocery Workers
Grocer shares details on its Wegmans Work Scholarship Program for high schoolers
Program participants who choose to further their education after high school graduation automatically receive the Wegmans Employee Scholarship. The grocer recently marked 40 years since that program’s inception.
Over the years, the retailer has awarded $145 million in education assistance to more than 46,500 of its associates. This year alone, 1,500 full- and part-time Wegmans employees received scholarships totaling more than $6.5 million.
Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.