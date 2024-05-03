SpartanNash Scholarships Open to All Community-Engaged Students

SpartanNash revealed its Our Family Scholarship program is growing in its second year to reward more students with larger scholarships than were offered in the program’s inaugural year.

Now in its second year, SpartanNash’s Our Family Scholarship program is growing to reward more students with larger scholarships than were offered in the program's inaugural year. Celebrating its 120th year this summer, Our Family is the flagship private brand distributed exclusively by SpartanNash.

"Our Family is rooted in strengthening the communities we serve, making them better places to live, play and grow," said SpartanNash EVP and Chief Customer Officer Amy McClellan. "The Our Family Scholarship program is one of many ways we help our independent customers give back to the communities they serve, closely aligned with our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life. We're thrilled to also invite our associates, customers and retail store guests to apply for these scholarships."

The scholarships aim to recognize and reward students who demonstrate a dedication to community involvement. Community members who live in one of the states served by SpartanNash-owned stores or the company's independent customers are eligible to apply for the scholarship to support undergraduate, graduate or vocational education.

Qualifying students can apply online for one of the $2,500 scholarships between now and Aug. 31. Thirty students will be awarded the scholarships based on their community engagement, including extracurricular activities, charity work and other good deeds. Funds may be used toward any form of higher education, including two- and four-year universities, trade schools, or secondary education programs.

"The recipients of last year's Our Family Scholarship were tremendous role models who worked hard to make their neighborhoods a better place," said SpartanNash independent customer and Our Family retailer Todd Taylor. "These scholarships are a great opportunity to shine a light on students who give back and promote meaningful change in their communities. We have a lot of incredible young associates who are true community leaders, and we hope to recognize them through this program."

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The food solutions company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.