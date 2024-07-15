More Grocery Shoppers Are Hitting the Delivery Button

Digital grocery shoppers were seemingly looking for convenience last month, with fresh data from Brick Meets Click and Mercatus showing higher delivery sales. According to the companies’ latest grocery shopper survey, delivery sales spiked 18% in June compared to the previous year, ringing up $2.9 billion on sales.

The increase stemmed in part from a larger monthly active user base and higher order activities. For the month, delivery comprised 38% of e-grocery sales.

The other pieces of the e-commerce pie went to the pickup mode, at 45%, and the ship-to-home model, close to 17%, per the survey fielded in late June. Pickup sales reached $3.5 billion for the month and ship-to-home sales edged up 4% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis to come in at $1.3 billion. Overall, digital grocery sales rose 8% YoY to top $7.7 billion during the first full month of summer.