More Grocery Shoppers Are Hitting the Delivery Button
In another bright spot for the online channel, some digital users returned to this form of grocery shopping. The Brick Meets Click/Mercatus research shows that the 4% gain in the overall monthly active user base was driven almost entirely by reactivated lapsed users who look to be giving the service another chance.
As for where they are buying groceries online, the latest report shows that nearly a third of consumers purchased items from both grocery and mass stores over the past month, with upticks in mass and declines in traditional supermarkets. "Regional grocers need to stem the tide and regain market share by leveling the playing field against mass merchants, despite these rivals having a price advantage," advised Mark Fairhurst, chief growth officer at the commerce solutions provider Mercatus. "Integrating personalized and targeted promotions into their first-party platform experience will be key to re-engaging lapsed customers and improving repeat purchase rates. Additionally, incorporating high-level, in-store customer service into the digital experience – a strength that regionals are known for – will be crucial and can give them an advantage over their mass competitors."
