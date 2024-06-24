 Skip to main content

Target Partners With Shopify to Bolster E-Commerce Assortment

New brands, products will be available via retailer’s 3rd-party digital marketplace
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Target AI phone
Target is expanding its selection on Target.com, thanks to a new partnership with Shopify.

Target is linking up with global commerce platform Shopify to bring customers even more choices when they shop Target.com. The retailer will offer a selection of Shopify’s popular merchants and products through Target Plus, its third-party digital marketplace.

A thoughtfully chosen assortment of on-trend products and brands, like True Classic apparel and kids and baby clothier Caden Lane, will now be available through Target Plus. Additionally, U.S.-based Shopify merchants can apply to sell on Target Plus through Marketplace Connect, which is an app that enables merchants to sell and manage orders on leading marketplaces, including Target Plus.

Furthering the partnership, Target will also become the first mass retailer to offer select Shopify merchants’ products in its physical stores in the coming months.

"Target Plus invites consumers to explore a curated collection of products from vendors we trust, so they can shop our assortment with confidence," said Cara Sylvester, EVP and chief guest experience officer at Target. "Our partnership with Shopify extends the breadth of thoughtfully designed and affordable items available to discover and enjoy as part of Target's distinctive mix of brands shoppers love."  

In 2019, Target rolled out its Target Plus marketplace, which helps the retailer feature trending, premium, direct-to-consumer and national brands that its customers care about. That includes products across a wide variety of categories from more than 1,200 partners, such as Crocs, Ruggable, Maui Jim, Timberland and more.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"It's table stakes for merchants to be everywhere customers are, and as the world's leading retail operating system, we make it easier and more accessible for brands to sell directly to their customers on the best channels," said Harley Finkelstein, president of Ottawa, Ontario-based Shopify. "Partnering with Target helps high-growth brands like Caden Lane and True Classic reach millions of new loyal customers and take their business to the next level." 

Target is no stranger to unique partnerships that expand both its assortment and its own-brand product reach. In May, the retailer struck a deal with Hudson’s Bay to offer Target’s Cat & Jack kids apparel at all of the Canadian retailer’s stores and at TheBay.com.

Target’s wholesale initiative began earlier this year with nearly 1,400 Cat & Jack items, and the retailer reported that early response from Hudson’s Bay customers has been extremely positive. As a result, Target is expanding the brand partnership to include swimwear, outerwear and shoes.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds