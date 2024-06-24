Target Partners With Shopify to Bolster E-Commerce Assortment

Target is expanding its selection on Target.com, thanks to a new partnership with Shopify.

Target is linking up with global commerce platform Shopify to bring customers even more choices when they shop Target.com. The retailer will offer a selection of Shopify’s popular merchants and products through Target Plus, its third-party digital marketplace.

A thoughtfully chosen assortment of on-trend products and brands, like True Classic apparel and kids and baby clothier Caden Lane, will now be available through Target Plus. Additionally, U.S.-based Shopify merchants can apply to sell on Target Plus through Marketplace Connect, which is an app that enables merchants to sell and manage orders on leading marketplaces, including Target Plus.

Furthering the partnership, Target will also become the first mass retailer to offer select Shopify merchants’ products in its physical stores in the coming months.

"Target Plus invites consumers to explore a curated collection of products from vendors we trust, so they can shop our assortment with confidence," said Cara Sylvester, EVP and chief guest experience officer at Target. "Our partnership with Shopify extends the breadth of thoughtfully designed and affordable items available to discover and enjoy as part of Target's distinctive mix of brands shoppers love."

In 2019, Target rolled out its Target Plus marketplace, which helps the retailer feature trending, premium, direct-to-consumer and national brands that its customers care about. That includes products across a wide variety of categories from more than 1,200 partners, such as Crocs, Ruggable, Maui Jim, Timberland and more.