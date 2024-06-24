Target Partners With Shopify to Bolster E-Commerce Assortment
"It's table stakes for merchants to be everywhere customers are, and as the world's leading retail operating system, we make it easier and more accessible for brands to sell directly to their customers on the best channels," said Harley Finkelstein, president of Ottawa, Ontario-based Shopify. "Partnering with Target helps high-growth brands like Caden Lane and True Classic reach millions of new loyal customers and take their business to the next level."
Target is no stranger to unique partnerships that expand both its assortment and its own-brand product reach. In May, the retailer struck a deal with Hudson’s Bay to offer Target’s Cat & Jack kids apparel at all of the Canadian retailer’s stores and at TheBay.com.
Target’s wholesale initiative began earlier this year with nearly 1,400 Cat & Jack items, and the retailer reported that early response from Hudson’s Bay customers has been extremely positive. As a result, Target is expanding the brand partnership to include swimwear, outerwear and shoes.
