Amazon Goes (Almost) All In On Paper Packaging for Delivery

The “paper versus plastic” question has taken on new meaning in recent years, moving beyond shopper choice at checkout to the shift to more sustainable materials. Amazon is making a big change in the paper versus plastic e-commerce arena, announcing this week that it has replaced 95% of plastic air pillows used for delivery packaging with filler paper.

According to the retail company, this milestone represents Amazon’s largest packaging reduction effort in North America and marks a significant step in its efforts to “avoid and reduce” packaging. By using paper packaging for most orders, the e-comm business will avoid the use of nearly 15 billion plastic air pillows annually. Amazon also emphasized that the recyclable paper filler delivers the same, if not better, product protection than air pillows.

The change has been in the works for a while. Last fall, Amazon opened its first automated fulfillment center in Ohio that eliminated plastic packaging for delivery, where it was able to test and learn and transition to paper filler across most of its shipments in under a year. Over the past several months, thousands of employees and supplier partners worked to source paper filler, update machinery and train employees on the new systems.