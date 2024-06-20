Amazon Goes (Almost) All In On Paper Packaging for Delivery
“I’m proud of the cross-Amazon collaboration to make a positive impact on the customer delivery experience with easier to recycle materials. It’s a great example of how we thoughtfully test and scale new solutions to protect our customer experience,” said Pat Lindner, Amazon’s VP of mechatronics and sustainable packaging. “We are working towards full removal in North America by end of year and will continue to innovate, test, and scale in order to prioritize curbside recyclable materials.”
The switchover to paper filler is one example of the e-commerce giant’s efforts to curb package waste. Concurrently, Amazon is working with partners, including the U.S. Department of Energy, to develop new materials and recycling solutions. The company is also piloting a technology with AI and robotics firm Glacier to automate the sorting of recyclables and gather real-time data on recycling streams.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Amazon's Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. PG named both companies as its Retailers of the Century.