Retail in the Midst of Sustainability Evolution

The focus on smart agriculture is a newer development for retailers such as Whole Foods and this issue, observes Leibert, is putting more focus on such things as organic, biodynamic, regenerative, and the way that products are grown and food is sourced.

“We’re an active participant in the food system and it’s our responsibility to understand how the food that is on our shelves is raised and grown,” she says. “Having invested heavily in organic in the early years, I think we’re at a point now where we recognize the challenges that impact climate and nature and how agriculture plays such an important role.”

Leibert notes that recent studies show that between 20% and 30% of greenhouse-gas emissions come from agriculture, which is directly affected by changes to the climate.

“As climate advances and we have more catastrophic weather events, that is impacting the food system as a whole,” she adds. “It’s sort of a circle, as both of those things are impacting each other.”

The evolution as it pertains to sustainability at Whole Foods is an example of how a retailer can take control of this issue over time and branch out into new segments related to the topic. HowGood’s Lampert notes that private label assortments enable retailers to assess product assortments, analyze where a majority of the sustainability impact is coming from and innovate in such a way as to have a positive impact on the environment.

“Private label gives a retailer more control over carefully selecting raw materials and working with product suppliers to understand exactly how and where products are being sourced,” she explains. “This allows them to move so much faster than the national brands.”

The Packaging Piece

Part of the discussion related to sourcing and raw materials includes packaging, and there remain several challenges to improving the containers that hold various products now on retail shelves. Dawn Nowicki, VP of marketing with Lake Forest, Ill.-based packaging supplier MRP Solutions, says that the conversation about product packaging is also evolving.

[RELATED: Grocers Go Green for Food Packaging]

“One of the bigger transitions I’m seeing is telling the whole story around sustainability rather than just focusing on the life cycle of a product,” she notes. “This includes more companies highlighting their efforts related to greenhouse gases and the steps taken to decarbonize.”

One of the big challenges that continues to face product packaging is proper disposal by consumers. While many products are said to be recyclable, only a small percentage of used packaging is recycled.

“Right now, the U.S. is very fragmented,” admits Nowicki. “Europe is ahead of us pretty dramatically, and Canada has also put in some government mandates that are helping drive recycling.”

When working through the many challenges relating to sustainability, keeping an eye on the needs of consumers is a growing factor in the conversation. Younger consumers — Gen Z and Millennials — show a much stronger interest in shopping sustainably than their Generation X and Baby Boomer counterparts.

While a growing number of consumers say that they’re willing to pay more for products that are eco-friendly, how much more money they’re willing to fork over remains a constant question without a clear answer.