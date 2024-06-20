How Hussmann Helps Retailers Create Merchandising Magic

While retail design trends come and go, there’s one thing that simply endures: a beautifully lighted refrigerated case full of mouthwatering fresh food.

That’s where Tim Ryan, VP and GM of portfolio solutions at Bridgeton, Mo.-based Hussmann Corp., comes in. You might say that Ryan has one of the most important jobs in the grocery industry: helping retailers sell more of the most popular (and higher-margin) products in the store.

[RELATED: 10 HVACR Innovations Transforming Retail Operations]

Progressive Grocer had the incredible opportunity to visit the Hussmann facility in Chino, Calif., where this kind of merchandising excellence is born. Ryan and the rest of his veteran team sat down with PG and talked refrigerated case trends, retailer expectations and the company’s unique capabilities.

Progressive Grocer: Tim, tell me about your background and how you came to your role at Hussmann.

Tim Ryan: My journey began over 32 years ago. I was a young manufacturing engineer who joined the Hussmann business in St. Louis, Mo. I’ve had quite the journey with the business. Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work in six different states and in Monterrey, Mexico. I’ve also been able to work in almost all functions of the business: marketing, product management, engineering, sales, manufacturing and leadership.

PG: What is it that attracted you to refrigeration and this industry?

TR: What has kept me in this industry is what we’ve been able to do for the customer — the solutions we’re able to develop with the customer and the impact we have on the greater population. If you think about the overall market size, Hussmann’s market position, and the number of people that depend on safe, healthy, fresh food … there’s a good chance that more than half of the population is pulling their food out of Hussmann merchandisers.

PG: What could possibly be more important than that work?

TR: Critical, right?