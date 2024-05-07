Behind Target’s Unique Partnership With Major Canadian Retailer

Target's Cat & Jack own brand is now available to Hudson's Bay customers in Canada.

Target Corp. is on a mission to bring its owned brands to customers beyond its usual footprint, and has partnered with a Canadian department store to do just that. Target has struck up a deal with Hudson’s Bay to offer its Cat & Jack kids apparel at all of the Canadian retailer’s stores and at TheBay.com.

Target’s wholesale initiative began earlier this spring with nearly 1,400 Cat & Jack items, and the retailer reports that early response from Hudson’s Bay customers has been extremely positive. As a result, Target is expanding the brand partnership to include swim, outerwear and shoes.

“It’s been so exciting to see the way Canadian consumers have responded to the exceptional value Cat & Jack offers,” said Christina Hennington, chief growth officer at Target. “That combination of amazing design, high quality and great prices sets Target’s owned brands apart, and we’re pleased to extend these brands to more consumers outside of our home market.”

According to Target, the Cat & Jack collection launch at Hudson’s Bay has led to the purchase of more kids’ apparel each shopping trip, with a 15% increase in basket size.

“In everything we do, our focus is always customer-first,” said Liz Rodbell, president and CEO of Hudson’s Bay. “Now more than ever families are looking for quality, value and sustainability when shopping for their children. And when kids get dressed they want to be comfortable, be active, and have fun in their clothes. Cat & Jack delivers on all fronts.”

Moving forward, Target plans to continue its expansion with Hudson’s Bay and also explore wholesale opportunities with partners in new markets.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.