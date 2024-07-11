eGrowcery’s New AI Feature Makes Recipes More Personal, Shoppable
“We are always seeking to improve the shopper experience, drive additional sales for our retailers and him them grow market share. Our approach to this recipe initiative does just that and more by creating a deep and powerful approach to provide shoppers with what they want when and where they want it,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of the white-label, SaaS-based e-commerce company.
As the new feature rolls out, eGrowcery’s team will make further enhancements over the next several months based on learnings and feedback from retailers, suppliers and shoppers. “Our team continues to build the framework for retailer growth with constant input from customers and partners. This results in the most dynamic digital platform available for grocery retailers,” Hughes added.