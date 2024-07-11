 Skip to main content

eGrowcery’s New AI Feature Makes Recipes More Personal, Shoppable

Tech upgrade boosts connections that benefit both grocers and consumers
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
egrowcery recipes
E-comm solution provider eGrowcery recently added new AI-driven capabilities to its recipe suite for grocers.

E-commerce platform developer eGrowcery is using AI to offer grocers an enhanced suite of more than 70,000 recipes. The increasingly sophisticated technology provides more relevant content to consumers and helps retailers engage with and learn from what their customers are seeking. 

The recently launched upgrade enables retailers to personalize recipe offerings based on regional preferences and set up an auto-selection of products to be assigned to the recipe. AI makes the connection between ideas and purchases faster and more convenient, according to the developers.  

[RELATED: Finding the Recipe for GenAI Success in Grocery E-Commerce]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We are always seeking to improve the shopper experience, drive additional sales for our retailers and him them grow market share. Our approach to this recipe initiative does just that and more by creating a deep and powerful approach to provide shoppers with what they want when and where they want it,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of the white-label, SaaS-based e-commerce company. 

As the new feature rolls out, eGrowcery’s team will make further enhancements over the next several months based on learnings and feedback from retailers, suppliers and shoppers. “Our team continues to build the framework for retailer growth with constant input from customers and partners. This results in the most dynamic digital platform available for grocery retailers,” Hughes added.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds