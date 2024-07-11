eGrowcery’s New AI Feature Makes Recipes More Personal, Shoppable

E-commerce platform developer eGrowcery is using AI to offer grocers an enhanced suite of more than 70,000 recipes. The increasingly sophisticated technology provides more relevant content to consumers and helps retailers engage with and learn from what their customers are seeking.

The recently launched upgrade enables retailers to personalize recipe offerings based on regional preferences and set up an auto-selection of products to be assigned to the recipe. AI makes the connection between ideas and purchases faster and more convenient, according to the developers.

