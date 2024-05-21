New Alliance Aims to Enhance Omnichannel Retail Solutions

eGrowcery and CresLane are not only accelerating the deployment of digital and store technologies, they are also enhancing both in-store and online customer experiences.

Today’s supermarket retailers are increasingly adopting an omnichannel approach to merge grocery e-commerce with physical store interactions. To help, eGrowcery, a provider of white-label e-commerce platforms for the retail food industry, and CresLane Retail Solutions, known for its comprehensive POS systems, have announced a new partnership. This collaboration aims to equip supermarket retailers with advanced, shopper-centric e-commerce solutions that integrate seamlessly with in-person sales channels, enhancing the consumer shopping experience and improving operational efficiencies.

Together, eGrowcery and CresLane are offering a suite of standardized technology solutions for grocery retailers. This initiative not only accelerates the deployment of digital and store technologies but also improves promotional management and enhances both in-store and online customer experiences.

“Retailers need to ensure their product data is accurate across channels and may face service issues or worse if they don’t. The systems eGrowcery and CresLane are providing eliminate these challenges and create new marketing opportunities retailers can use to differentiate themselves,” said Pat Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield, Mich.-based eGrowcery.

Food Depot, a 42-store supermarket chain in Georgia utilizing technologies from both eGrowcery and CresLane, has reportedly experienced numerous benefits from this collaboration. These include faster updates, accurate financial and POS reconciliations, enhanced services and increased operational flexibility.

“The eGrowcery-CresLane partnership removes the risk and effort Food Depot would face with non-standardized solutions. More importantly, it provides better functionality for our customers who benefit from a much smoother and easy-to-use interface,” said Michael Brown, head of e-commerce at Food Depot.

Jon Bohrer, CEO of San Antonio-based CresLane, remarked, “The collaboration between eGrowcery and CresLane equips retailers like Food Depot with a series of tools that not only enhance marketing capabilities but also enable more precise pricing strategies, streamlining the entire e-commerce process for both shoppers and retailers.”

