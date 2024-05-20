Amazon Providing Same-Day 2-Hour Grocery Delivery From Lucky Supermarkets

Amazon is teaming up with third-party retailers such as Lucky Supermarkets to offer more selection at affordable prices and delivery directly from Amazon's website.

Amazon is now offering same-day two-hour grocery delivery from Lucky Supermarkets in select cities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area so customers can have fresh groceries delivered to their doors.

“Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience — whether shopping in-store or online — where Amazon is the first choice for selection, value and convenience,” Amazon said. “As part of that, we’re teaming up with third-party retailers we know our customers already love, like Lucky, to offer more selection at great prices and delivery directly from our website.”

[RELATED: Amazon to Close Grocery Fulfillment Center in San Francisco]

To mark the launch of Lucky on Amazon, the e-tailer is offering Prime members free delivery on their first three Lucky orders of $10 or more. Bay Area customers who live where Lucky delivery is available can shop on Amazon at amazon.com/luckysupermarkets.

“At Amazon, customers get the benefit of our commitment to value, selection, and convenience no matter what store they’re shopping,” Amazon added. “Whether that is Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, Amazon.com, or one of our third-party grocers and specialty retailers like Lucky, customers enjoy a familiar experience with one app and a singular relationship across Amazon.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, it operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100.