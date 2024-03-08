eGrowcery, Design House Team to Elevate Shopping Experience

eGrowcery, developer of a white-label e-commerce platform, and Ideal by digital circular creator Design House are joining forces to offer retailer clients a better way to connect with shoppers across digital platforms. Joint solutions from the companies allow retailers to integrate customized promotional content from Design House with the eGrowcery digital shopping experience, with the aim of delivering more online sales and greater shopper engagement across more channels.

“eGrowcery is always focused on providing a complete solution for retailers so they can get the most out of their digital offerings,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “The Design House technology has been seamlessly integrated for an intuitive ‘Add to Cart’ experience, helping retailers drive higher mobile adoption rates, sales, and greater shopper affinity both in store and online.”

The eGrowcery-Design House solution combines comprehensive traditional circular product promotion with online shopping as it integrates recipes, shopping lists, recurring orders, storytelling and more. The hyperlocal technology aims to optimize how retailers compete in market.

“Design House is committed to giving retailers full engagement with their shoppers, and aligning with eGrowcery helps us do just that,” noted Adam Zimmerman, co-founder and SVP of product development at Ideal by Design House, in Cleveland. “By deploying the solutions from our companies, operators will better manage the entire shopper journey and grow basket size and market share.”

Last year, eGrowcery partnered with Auto-Star Compusystems Inc., a Medicine Hat, Alberta-based provider of point-of-sale and retail management solutions, on a fully integrated solution incorporating the capabilities of both companies, with the goal of improving the way that grocery merchants and other retailers connect with shoppers, as well as to increase store operations performance and to enhance the digital supply chain.

eGrowcery’s white-label, SaaS-based e-commerce solution is used across the United States by such independent grocers as Brookshire Brothers, Doc’s Food Stores, Gala Foods, Hitchcock’s Markets, Mackenthun’s and Rouses Markets.