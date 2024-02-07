eGrowcery Board of Directors Gains Industry Vet

E-commerce platform eGrowcery has revealed the addition of Craig Rosenblum to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The company also said that Eric Jacobson is transitioning off the board.

“Craig brings a wealth of retail experience and a unique set of skills that will be helpful to our board as we continue to accelerate growth,” noted Todd Mitchell, executive chairman of Bloomfield, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “I’ve known him for many years and have always appreciated his values, his intelligence and ability to help. At the same time, there are simply not enough words to thank Eric for his tireless support of eGrowcery and the board over the past six years. He has been very helpful, and we have tremendous gratitude for all he’s done for us.”

Added eGrowcery CEO Pat Hughes: “I look forward to working closely with Craig, along with the balance of the board. Craig’s experience and expertise will be particularly helpful during this period of growth.”

Rosenblum was most recently VP of customer success at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence and previously held the role of VP of enterprise retail. He joined Inmar after the company’s acquisition of Barrington, Ill.-based retail and consumer goods consulting firm Willard Bishop, where he was a partner. His earlier retail industry experience includes holding the roles of VP of sales at Prescient Applied Intelligence and VP of business development at CROSSMARK.

“I’ve been intrigued by eGrowcery for some time,” said Rosenblum. “Their reputation in the marketplace is nothing short of excellent. I’ve enjoyed many discussions with Todd, Pat and the team and look forward to assisting the board on this journey.”

eGrowcery’s white-label, SaaS-based e-commerce solution is used across the United States by such independent grocers as Brookshire Brothers, Doc’s Food Stores, Gala Foods, Hitchcock’s Markets, Mackenthun’s and Rouses Markets.