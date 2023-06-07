Mercato Enables SNAP Recipients to Shop Online

Mercato, an e-commerce platform for independent grocers, is now enabling customers to pay for groceries using their SNAP benefits. The company, which has been testing the payment option through partnerships with stores in New York City and Pittsburgh, is currently rolling out the program nationwide.

“We’re excited to improve access to healthy, fresh foods for lower-income shoppers who can enjoy the ease and convenience of shopping via Mercato,” noted Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of San Diego-based Mercato. “With SNAP capabilities, we can also help consumers find culturally relevant foods by connecting them with the incredibly diverse selection of stores on our platform.”

With more than 1,500 stores already on the platform, Mercato is onboarding additional stores in lower-income neighborhoods. When shopping on the platform, consumers can easily see which items are SNAP-eligible. At checkout, shoppers can input their EBT card information to place their order and immediately see their updated balance.

“With the integration of EBT payment options into our online shopping experience through Mercato, individuals and families in our community who rely on food assistance programs can now conveniently purchase fresh produce and other grocery items,” said Philip Penta, managing partner of family-run produce market 3 Guys from Brooklyn, based in the New York City borough. “Mercato’s mission aligns perfectly with 3 Guys’ core values, making this partnership a natural step forward in our joint pursuit of combating food insecurity and supporting local businesses.”

Earlier this year, New York City formally launched its partnership with Mercato with the Groceries to Go program. The initiative, managed by New York’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in partnership with NY Health + Hospitals, boosts access to healthy food for NY Care health insurance program members across the city’s five boroughs. It’s offered in 12 languages.

Added Brannigan: “Facilitating EBT payments is an important step in our Thriving Communities effort, which aims to give shoppers everywhere more choice and convenience. It’s the centerpiece of our mission: increasing access to nutritious food and improving public health by leveraging our network of independently owned, community-based food stores that Mercato was founded to serve.”