Schnucks Joining Ibotta Performance Network

Schnuck Markets Inc. has joined the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), the first digital network that delivers promotions in a coordinated fashion across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites and Ibotta’s direct-to-consumer properties. As well as Ibotta giving customers access to exclusive product offers in Schnucks’ stores throughout the Midwest, a major component of the partnership will be strategic R&D, with the aim of building the next-generation grocery shopping experience for consumers.

“Driven by Ibotta’s mission to make every purchase rewarding, we’re pleased to add Schnucks, one of the country’s most storied regional grocery brands, to the Ibotta Performance Network, to drive more value for their customers through personalized offers and rewards,” noted Bryan Leach, CEO and founder of Denver-based Ibotta. “Schnucks’ and Ibotta’s mutual track record of industry-leading innovation is a befitting foundation for our partnership to reimagine the grocery shopping experience of the future. Together, we’ll collaborate to develop a more personalized, premium shopping experience for Schnucks customers.”

The R&D element of the partnership will enable Ibotta and Schnucks to develop new customer experiences together for a more dynamic grocery shopping journey. Among the potential areas of innovation are advanced digital offers in retail media, and a sharper focus on creating innovative in-store touchpoints.

“Schnucks is thrilled to partner with Ibotta, a leader in digital rewards, to expand savings for our customers through our Schnucks Rewards program,” said Tom Henry, Schnucks’ chief data officer. “Through this partnership, Schnucks customers will have access to a wider range of digital coupons in our Schnucks Rewards program, creating more value for customers with every in-store or online shop. Together with Ibotta, Schnucks is committed to creating innovative retail solutions that will shape the future of grocery shopping.”

Digital offers from the IPN are slated to roll out to Schnucks shoppers later this year.

Ibotta’s performance marketing platform allows brands to deliver digital promotions to more than 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the IPN. The IPN permits marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop, while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned $1.8 billion-plus through the IPN since 2012.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.

