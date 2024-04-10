Online Competition for Supermarkets Gets More Intense

Brick Meets Click/Mercatus has released its most recent Grocery Shopper Survey, which demonstrates changing e-grocery market dynamics since the onset of the pandemic four years ago.

The survey, fielded March 29-30, found that competition online for the active customer has gotten more intense for supermarkets – especially from Walmart. Before COVID, only 15% of the customers who bought online from grocery (which includes supermarket and hard discount) also completed an online grocery order from a mass retailer during the same month. For March 2024, that cross-shopping rate stands at nearly 27% as reduced purchasing power continues to motivate some households to change where they buy groceries.

[RELATED: Inside Walmart’s ‘Adaptive Retail’ Era]

This elevated rate of cross-shopping potentially affects customer expectations based on experiences elsewhere, like with mass retail. This may explain why the likelihood of using the same grocery or mass service again within the next month in March 2024 was 18% below pre-COVID intent rates, and why the gap between grocery and mass has widened.

"Helping customers build their basket of goods by using tactics like personalized offers or targeted deals is not just key to growing sales, but also to improving the chances that they’ll come back again,” said Mark Fairhurst, global chief growth officer at Toronto-based Mercatus. “For today’s grocers, keeping your online customers engaged is more important than ever, as growth is now more likely derived from increased order frequency and/or spend per order.”

Building a mobile app that assists customers as they shop, whether that’s online or in-store, can help. Mass retailers like Walmart and Target have already invested heavily in enhancing the perceived value from using their mobile apps.

[RELATED: Walmart Revamps Its Digital Storefront]

Want to learn more about this trending industry topic? The top retailers (like Walmart) and solution providers in grocery will be talking about all of these innovations and so much more at Progressive Grocer's annual GroceryTech event in Dallas on June 5-7. Click here for more information and to register now.