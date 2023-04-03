Walmart Revamps Its Digital Storefront

After spending the past year elevating its e-commerce offering through more personalized and seamless interactions, Walmart Inc. is rolling out a new look for its online customers. The fully redesigned homepage will feature a curated storefront on walmart.com and the Walmart app, along with a product-focused experience that better mirrors the way customers like to shop.

According to Tom Ward, EVP and chief e-commerce officer at Walmart U.S., the homepage now features rich imagery and live video, and is also optimized to better bring the retailer’s product assortment to life through experiences including a new social media-inspired scroll. Ward also stressed that the rollout also helps provide suppliers and Marketplace sellers with new opportunities to showcase more relevant products and better tell their stories.

“Whether customers shop with us on the Walmart app, on walmart.com or in stores, we are fully connecting the experience across channels to remove friction and make shopping easier than ever before,” Ward wrote in a company blog post. “With our full suite of pickup and delivery options, including Express Delivery, Next Day Delivery, Two-Day Delivery and curbside pickup, customers can truly shop however and wherever they want.”

Continued Ward: “Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate to deliver an experience that makes Walmart our customers’ first choice for online shopping, every day, every season, for every item.”

In December, Walmart made it easier than ever for customers to add items to their shopping lists and place orders with its new Text to Shop feature. It automatically connects with a shopper’s Walmart account and allows them to text the items they need while adding them directly to their shopping cart.

Walmart also added a bevy of site enhancements and new features in October, including a virtual queue and a buy now option. Additionlly, the retailer introduced a spate of online shopping enhancements in September, including a simpler gift registry experience and online filters that allow shoppers to view only SNAP-eligible items and easily identify EBT-eligible products through clear badging.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.