Walmart Adds Texas Distribution Center to Growing Grocery Network
The technology also provides new career opportunities and pathways for Walmart associates. The Lancaster facility, located at 940 East Pleasant Run Road, is home to more than 500 full-time Walmart employees.
“We’re proud to create new opportunities for our associates, equipping them with the skills to manage the advanced robotics technology transforming our business,” said Ervin Goad, general manager of the new facility. “Associates at the Lancaster facility will play a pivotal role in making sure our customers have the items they want, when they want them.”
The retailer is currently hiring for a variety of tech-focused positions.
Walmart serves Texas customers at 590 retail units and online through Walmart.com. The retailer employs more than 176,000 associates in Texas, and supports local business across the state, spending $100.8 billion with suppliers in fiscal year 2024 and supporting 300,015 supplier jobs.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.