Walmart Adds Texas Distribution Center to Growing Grocery Network

Walmart recently celebrated the grand opening of a new 730,000-square-foot perishable distribution center (PDC) in Lancaster, Texas. The new facility, located 15 miles south of Dallas, receives and processes fresh produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen goods for delivery to nearby Walmart stores. The new PDC is Walmart’s second Lancaster-based facility, following a next-generation fulfillment center that opened there in 2023.

Perishable distribution centers are a strategic part of Walmart’s supply chain transformation and keep its more than 4,600 U.S. stores stocked with fresh and frozen merchandise. The Lancaster facility is Walmart’s second of five new high-tech PDCs. The first of its kind opened in 2021 in Shafter, Calif. Walmart is also set to open sites in Wellford, S.C.; Belvidere, Ill.; and Pilesgrove, N.J.

These facilities employ state-of-the-art technology that enables the retailer to process more than double the volume of a traditional DC, getting items onto store shelves faster than ever before. According to the company, employees work with high-tech systems to create the perfect pallet, with fragile merchandise such as eggs and yogurt toward the top, which drastically reduces the number of boxes an associate has to manually stack. The store-ready pallets are built by department, making them easier to unload at the store. This helps maximize space on trucks, reduce transportation costs and create savings that can be passed on to customers.