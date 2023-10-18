Walmart Unveils Next-Gen Fulfillment Center In North Texas

In an effort to bring faster shipping and delivery to more of its customers, Walmart has opened the third of its next-generation fulfillment centers in the Texas town of Lancaster. Located 15 miles south of Dallas, the 1.5 million-square-foot facility promises to increase order fulfillment capacity for Walmart.com.

The Texas facility will help expand access to the retailer’s next- or two-day shipping, and combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfillment network, will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with the service. Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfillment service will also leverage the space to fulfill Marketplace orders.

“Walmart is paving the way for good jobs and great careers in the Dallas region with the Lancaster fulfillment center. These tech-powered jobs will drive the future of Walmart’s continued promise of speedy shipping and delivery for customers in the south-central U.S. just in time for the holidays,” said Karisa Sprague, SVP, fulfillment network operations for Walmart U.S. “Our next generation fulfillment centers are the perfect example of how we are a people-led, tech-powered retailer.”

The new fulfillment center will employ more than 1,000 associates in the Dallas region, and Walmart has made a $5,000 donation to Lancaster Parks as part of the grand opening. The retailer currently employs more than 175,309 associates in Texas, and spent $90.3 billion with Texas-based suppliers in 2022.

"Walmart's new facility in Southern Dallas County will not only create impactful employment opportunities but will also provide for enhanced quality of life for my constituents and residents across Dallas County," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. "I look forward to partnering with Walmart as they continue to invest in our community."

Walmart announced on Oct. 12 that it plans to open a fifth next-generation fulfillment facility in Stockton, Calif., in 2026. The 900,000-square-foot facility will enable the retailer to more efficiently serve the entire West Coast. Walmart opened its largest next-generation fulfillment center to date on June 15 outside of Indianapolis. The other next-gen facilities include one in Joliet, Ill., which opened last fall, and another that will be located in Greencastle, Pa.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.