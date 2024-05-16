H-E-B Opens E-Comm Fulfillment Center to Support Omnichannel Strategy

H-E-B has grown supply chain capacity to help improve and power the expansion of its Curbside and Home Delivery services, which are available at more than 270 stores in Texas.

Texas-based H-E-B has opened a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Cibolo. The 55,000-square-foot facility, which is connected to H-E-B Cibolo at 850 FM 1103, will support H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Cibolo, New Braunfels and surrounding cities around the San Antonio area.

The Cibolo facility marks H-E-B’s eighth e-commerce fulfillment center opened since 2018. These facilities support the rising demand of online shopping by stocking goods found in stores for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. More than 270 H-E-B stores offer Curbside and Home Delivery services.

To help streamline the process and boost productivity, the e-commerce fulfillment centers use various forms of technology to help associates throughout the order process. Overall, H-E-B designed these facilities to allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability. The company plans to open additional facilities across Texas to support its expansion efforts.

In 2024 alone, H-E-B opened its fifth store in the DFW Metroplex, debuted stores in the San Antonio and Houston areas, and broke ground on new locations in Prosper, Dallas and Melissa. H-E-B also finalized a land purchase last month for nearly 500 acres in Hempstead, where the food retailer has plans to build a distribution campus.

In the meantime, H-E-B is actively hiring for a range of full-time and part-time positions at the Cibolo e-commerce fulfillment center. H-E-B will provide training, competitive pay, and a benefits package that includes health, vision and dental benefits; a 401K with a company match; a partner stock plan; scholarship programs; and career and leadership development. It’s expected that the Cibolo facility will employ about 200 H-E-B associates as part of the retailer’s e-commerce team.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.