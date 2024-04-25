H-E-B Building Distribution Campus to Support Future Growth

To support the company’s growing business, San Antonio-based H-E-B finalized a land purchase for nearly 500 acres in Hempstead, Texas, where the food retailer has plans to build a distribution campus that will be developed in multiple phases.

The project’s first phase of construction is expected to start in late 2024. In the long term, H-E-B’s campus will include facilities to support its supply chain operations. At the Houston-area development, which is in Waller County, south of U.S. Highway 290 and east of Highway 6, its several distribution facilities will support H-E-B as it continues to grow its business across all areas of the company.

In 2024 alone, the company opened its fifth store in the DFW Metroplex, debuted stores in the San Antonio and Houston areas, and broke ground on new locations in Prosper, Dallas and Melissa.