2 Wakefern Banners Add Online Checkout Feature

ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer customers can use digital wallet option
Lynn Petrak
Customers at Wakefern's ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer banners can experience a faster, secure online checkout thanks to a new digital wallet feature.

Wakefern Food Corp is adding to its payment options with a digital wallet called Paze. Customers at all ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer locations can use the online checkout solution that is integrated into the Aurus payment platform. 

Shoppers’ eligible debit and credit cards from participating banks and credit unions can be added to a digital wallet with no third-party app, username or password for download. From a security perspective, transactions are tokenized and actual card numbers are not shared with retailers. 

[RELATED: Wakefern Enhances Security, Improves Network Resiliency]

According to the solution providers, the feature offers a convenient digital experience for shoppers and helps prevent card abandonment for retailers. “With online shopper expectations higher than ever, Paze offers convenient option purchasing and provides a streamlined checkout process for eligible customers," said Rishi Soni, VP, client relations, at Aurus, Inc. “We are confident that by enabling Paze acceptance for retailers using our platform, we’re continuing to enhance the e-commerce experience with easy and embedded options to purchase without sacrificing security or service.”  

Added Catherine Murchie, head of operations at Paze: “By including Paze as an online checkout option, Wakefern Food Corp. supermarkets can optimize e-commerce payments and make online purchases even easier for their customers.”  

In other news, Wakefern is hosting hiring fairs on July 27 for its ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Job seekers can visit their local store to talk to a hiring representative for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

