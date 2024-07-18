2 Wakefern Banners Add Online Checkout Feature
Added Catherine Murchie, head of operations at Paze: “By including Paze as an online checkout option, Wakefern Food Corp. supermarkets can optimize e-commerce payments and make online purchases even easier for their customers.”
In other news, Wakefern is hosting hiring fairs on July 27 for its ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Job seekers can visit their local store to talk to a hiring representative for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.