GS1 US Marks 50-Year Barcode ‘Scanniversary’
“While we honor the legacy of the iconic UPC barcode over the last half-century, we must support today’s digital world characterized by elevated consumer expectations and increasingly complex supply chains,” noted Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of Ewing, N.J.-based GS1 US. “In this dynamic landscape, innovation is flourishing with the growing adoption of new 2D barcodes. These QR codes, powered by GS1, can provide a single gateway to help consumers understand product composition, sustainability efforts and recalls while aiding retailers with inventory control, on-demand discounting, couponing and more. The opportunities to power consumer confidence and connect with brands while also serving the business needs of industry are truly limitless.”
Retailers have also shown their support for 2D barcodes.
“In addition to the shopper engagement opportunities that 2D barcodes provide, these data-rich QR codes will also better support our inventory management operations so that we can keep our shelves stocked with the products our customers want most,” said Dave DeLaus, SVP and CIO at Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets Inc. “As an early adopter, we’re prioritizing this industry transition and are pressure-testing our capabilities to ensure readiness.”
“The shift to 2D barcodes will be key to educating consumers in store as they consider products that best meet the needs of their families,” observed Dave Bornmann, SVP, product business development at Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets. “Industry coming together to make this transition while following barcode placement standards will be the gateway to information our shoppers increasingly want at the point of decision.”
“I started out in the supermarket business as a part-time courtesy clerk the year the barcode was introduced and saw first-hand how it improved store efficiency and enhanced the customer experience,” added Mike Stigers, president of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. “It’s so exciting to mark 50 years of progress with the ‘Scanniversary’ and, as a GS1 US board member, help guide the industry’s transition to 2D barcodes. The potential to provide so much important product information will continue to help retailers, manufacturers and consumers.”
According to GS1 US, it will continue to facilitate industry collaboration on 2D barcode technology and its adoption during the Sunrise 2027 transition and beyond.
