GS1 US Marks 50-Year Barcode ‘Scanniversary’

GS1 US, the not-for-profit information standards organization that administers the Universal Product Code (UPC) barcodes, has marked a half-century since the debut of the first barcode scan – known humorously as the “Scanniversary.” On June 26, 1974, a 10-pack of Wrigley's chewing gum sporting a UPC was scanned at a Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio. Today, the barcode is used to identify more than 1 billion products and is scanned more than 10 billion times daily, according GS1 US.

While the UPC has aided price lookup at point of sale for 50 years, new two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, such as QR codes powered by GS1, are appearing on product packaging to offer shoppers detailed product information. According to a 2024 GS1 US consumer survey, 77% of consumers believe that product information is important when making a purchase and 79% are more likely to buy items with a scannable barcode/QR code (via smartphone) that gives them the information they want.

Through global industry-wide collaboration facilitated by GS1, brands are starting to transition from UPCs to new 2D barcodes, or QR codes, on product packaging, and retailers have set a target date to accept them at checkout by 2027 – a GS1 US initiative known as Sunrise 2027. These GS1 web-enabled barcodes combine the capability and standards of the UPC and QR code to work at cash registers, provide rich product data from the brand that shoppers can access with a smartphone scan, and help drive retail inventory management, visibility and traceability.

Further, 20 of the world’s biggest companies – among them Procter & Gamble , L’Oreal, and Nestlé – have signed a global joint statement calling for the adoption of the next-generation barcodes.