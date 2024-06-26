Harps Food Stores Offering Real-Time Savings at Checkout With Birdzi and ECRS

The integration has already rolled out to more than 80 Harps stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Before the partnership’s deployment, Harps had implemented Birdzi’s Customer Intelligence Platform, encompassing a mobile rewards app, personalized ad flyers and digital coupons, to engage and maintain loyalty with its customers. To increase access to Birdzi’s personalized e-coupons and loyalty offers and build on the partnership’s success, Harps wanted to provide its shoppers with a frictionless checkout experience.

“Grocers are always looking for the latest developments to take their customer engagement to the next level,” said Brad Tracy, VP of direct sales at Boone, N.C.-based ECRS. “This strategic implementation with Birdzi allows grocery retailers to inspire heightened loyalty from their customers by offering a more elevated shopping experience with automatic redemption of rewards and discounts.”

To offer this enhanced experience, Birdzi and ECRS have simplified the purchasing process to ensure immediate access to major savings. Harps customers can now redeem their personalized digital coupons and loyalty offers seamlessly at checkout, with their purchases and club balances reflected in their digital wallets in real time.