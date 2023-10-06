ECRS Acquires ReciProfity

Retail solutions provider ECRS has acquired reciProfity, which offers cloud-based food-costing and recipe management solutions. The move enables ECRS to better serve its community of traditional grocers, natural grocers and food co-ops as they continue to expand their deli and foodservice formats.

In collaboration with its Catapult retailer community, which includes Bi-Rite, LeBonne’s Market, Detwiler’s Farm Market, Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins, Marczyk Fine Foods, and Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery, ECRS identified reciProfity as the right partner to enhance its suite of solutions for prepared and weighted foods, creating continuity between kitchen-costing software and point-of-sale systems. The acquisition will enable ECRS to bring to market an innovative integrated system that can handle complex transactions for grocery retail.

“We are really pleased that ECRS is involved,” noted Matthew Starobin, founder of Bronxville, N.Y.-based reciProfity, which will continue to operate under its trusted brand, ensuring a seamless transition experience for existing customers. “ECRS will have the ability to carry on in the foodservice world because of their experience, market share, product development know-how, and capitalization. I think that is very good news for reciProfity users.”

Going forward, ECRS will prioritize the optimization of reciProfity software. It will complete current software development projects, explore new features requested by the food-costing community, and implement integration capability with Catapult Retail POS. ReciProfity’s addition to the ECRS’ prepared food functionality offering, which includes online and in-store made- to-order software, deli scale software, and kitchen printing, aims to help grocery retailers streamline their operations and better serve their customers.

“It’s an honor to carry the legacy of reciProfity into its next chapter,” said Caroline Catoe, president of Boone, N.C.-based ECRS. “Food costing and recipe management are time-consuming operations. ReciProfity is designed to automate these operational areas and free businesses up to focus on their most important aspect — the customer. We have big plans to bring new features to the system and a long-term vision of being the very best food-costing solution in the world.”

ECRS’ Catapult point-of-sale system is the market’s only truly unified transaction platform, running in thousands of locations across North America. With Catapult, the point of sale, self-checkout, deli scales, fuel pump, pharmacy, web-store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce and enterprise management all share one single transactional logic.