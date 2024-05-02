Northeast Grocery Goes With Birdzi to Enhance Shopper Comms, Personalization at Tops

Using Birdzi’s customer intelligence and engagement platform, Tops will be able to create unique offers and discounts that will be delivered via personalized communications to its loyal shoppers.

Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), parent company of Tops Markets LLC, has selected Birdzi’s personalization and analytics platform to bolster customer connections at all 148 Tops locations in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. Using Birdzi’s customer intelligence and engagement platform, including the company’s VISPER solution, Tops will be able to leverage its entire store catalog and customer insights to create unique offers and discounts that will be delivered via personalized communications to the regional banner’s loyal shoppers.

“While searching for the right partner, Birdzi presented Tops with the best combination to both replace existing functionality and deepen customer personalization efforts,” noted Diane Colgan, SVP, marketing at NSS. “We’re excited to work with the Birdzi team to provide our loyal shoppers with an even better experience, complete with increased relevancy and savings on their most important products.”

Grocers that have teamed up with Birdzi have seen a 30% increase in shopper basket sizes, a doubling of customer store visits and a 2.5 times increase in customer retention rates through VISPER’s hyper-personalized offers, according to Birdzi. With the full implementation at Tops slated to go live by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the grocer expects to realize similar benefits soon.

“Birdzi’s modern platform and reporting suite places advanced customer analytics at our fingertips,” said Sean Weiss, VP of business analytics and loyalty marketing at Northeast Shared Services, NGI’s shared services group. “It allows us to truly connect with Tops BonusPlus members through personalization at scale. We look forward to our burgeoning partnership with the Birdzi team and the opportunities for future enhancements.”

“Birdzi believes customers are at the heart of the grocery business, and we have tremendous respect for the way Tops has immersed itself into the local community and established a loyal following,” added Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Iselin, N.J.-based Birdzi. “As more grocers move towards data-centric personalization, we’re proud to help regional grocers like Tops and others harness the benefits of smart, personalized engagement.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 148 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. It is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.

