Coborn’s Modernizes Its Online Shopping Experience

The new app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Coborn’s also plans to introduce new websites and mobile apps for its other grocery and liquor banners in the near future.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s has nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. The company also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations, as well as its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.