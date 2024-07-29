Coborn’s Modernizes Its Online Shopping Experience
The new website and mobile app offer:
Freshness guaranteed: As when shopping in-store, the freshness of products purchased online is guaranteed.
Improved search functionality: Finding preferred products is now easier.
Add to cart from weekly ad: Shoppers can browse the weekly ad and instantly add featured items to their carts.
Shop by nutrition attributes: New filter options enable online customers to shop according to dietary preferences.
Shoppable recipes: A customer can shop a large recipe collection and click to add all of the ingredients to her cart with a single click.
Shop with EBT: Shoppers have the ability to pay online with EBT/SNAP benefits.
Easy substitution: The platforms proactively provide substitution preferences for items running low on inventory.
MORE Rewards integration: Customers can earn and redeem loyalty rewards on every online order, with online prices the same as in-store with MORE Rewards membership.
Shoppers get free order pickup on orders higher than $35.
Customers receive free delivery with Instacart+ membership on orders of more than $35.
Additionally, the new experience fully integrates MORE Rewards, enabling customers to easily shop the weekly circular, clip digital coupons and check reward balances in the Coborn’s app or online. Customers can also find such additional content as local vendor spotlights, recipes, and items grouped by dietary preference.
“As the only end-to-end omnichannel technology provider focused on grocery, Instacart empowers independent retailers like Coborn’s with cutting-edge solutions,” said Alice Luong, director, e-commerce and retail media at San Francisco-based Instacart. “By working with grocers like Coborn’s, we’re enabling grocers to create branded experiences, from discovery to fulfillment, that reflect their unique catalog and offer customers convenient online shopping. We’re proud to support Coborn’s in continuing to meet and exceed evolving customer needs.”
The new app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Coborn’s also plans to introduce new websites and mobile apps for its other grocery and liquor banners in the near future.
St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s has nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. The company also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations, as well as its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.