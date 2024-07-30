Americans Prefer Smartphone App Coupons: Survey

Findings from a recent study commissioned by UNFI indicated a rising demand for retail tech solutions that connect consumers to brand offerings when and where they’re ready to buy.

A new survey from United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) and retail technology company Swiftly has found that 43% of Americans use digital coupons at the grocery store via a smartphone app, versus just 23% who physically cut coupons from a paper circular. Further, almost half of Americans (45%) said that they depend on deals and promotions as part of their everyday grocery shopping experience, and that 49% want more deals on things they prefer or already buy.

These findings indicate a rising demand for retail tech solutions that connect consumers to brand offerings when and where they’re ready to buy. The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of UNFI from June 25 through June 27 among 2,092 adults ages 18 and up.

“We partner with our customers every day to help them compete in today’s retail marketplace,” noted Louis Martin, UNFI’s president of wholesale. “Our retail media network accelerates our ability to help independent grocers create more value by better connecting them to their shoppers via tailored promotions and cutting-edge digital touchpoints. The results of this survey are a meaningful validation of our strategy and reaffirm the importance of our focus to help our customers leverage retail media to more impactfully reach today’s consumers.”

