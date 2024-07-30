Americans Prefer Smartphone App Coupons: Survey
UNFI recently introduced a retail media network for independent and regional grocery retailers across the United States. UMN combines UNFI’s expansive scale and breadth of supplier offerings with Swiftly’s advanced technology platform, personalization engine, closed-loop reporting and analytics capabilities for UNFI’s network of 30,000-plus retail customer locations and about 11,000 brand partners. The goal of UMN is to enable UNFI’s retail customers to connect more meaningfully and personally with their consumers while also providing unique opportunities for UNFI suppliers to spotlight their brands and boost their brand equity.
“In partnering with UNFI, we are building one of the leading retail media networks in the U.S. that’s dedicated to ensuring the growth and success of today’s independent and regional grocer,” said Henry Kim, CEO of San Francisco-based Swiftly. “Our advanced platform is well regarded amongst key brands and retailers for its turnkey, industry-leading technology and proven success helping partners digitally transform their businesses. This data shows how vital that platform is becoming for grocers of all sizes to engage with consumers.”
Other survey findings included:
- Price is important for shoppers: Just 8% of Americans said that they don’t care about finding ways to save money at their local grocery stores, and only 12% said that price doesn’t factor into their purchasing decisions.
- Prioritize digital: Nine in 10 Americans (92%) said that they knew whether their local grocery store offers digital coupons, and almost a third (32%) said that they wished their local grocery store offered more digital coupons.
Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.