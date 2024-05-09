ROFDA to Deploy Givex’s Enterprise Coupon Portal for Wholesale Partners

Givex's Enterprise Coupon Portal provides ROFDA wholesalers with an easier way to distribute promotions to consumers while offering automated reporting with real-time coupon clip counts and redemption settling.

The Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Associates (ROFDA), a cooperative representing more than 7,000 independent retailer locations generating about $35 billion in retail sales annually throughout the United States, has formed a new partnership with Givex Corp. to implement its Enterprise Coupon Portal (ECP), with the aim of facilitating new coupon and deal management to increase shopper savings and raise loyalty and brand awareness.

Givex’s ECP platform, acting as a central hub, will enable ROFDA wholesalers and authorized consumer packaged goods companies and other suppliers to create and distribute consumer grocery promotions to most retailers with partnered point-of-sale and loyalty programs. The solution also provides ROFDA wholesalers with an easier way to distribute promotions to consumers while offering automated reporting with real-time coupon clip counts and redemption settling.

[RELATED: Ibotta and AppCard to Help Even More Indies Unlock Digital Rewards]

“Our partnership with ROFDA marks an exciting milestone in our mission to continue to revolutionize the way food distributors and wholesalers, and their CPG partners, create and distribute digital coupons, cashback rebates and other offers,” noted Bill Gray, president of Marietta, Ga.-based Loyalty Lane, a Givex company. “Our one-to-many ECP is key to connecting powerful transactional promotions between CPGs, wholesalers, retailers and shoppers.”

“ROFDA is passionate about enhancing the success of independent retail grocers,” said Jeff Pedersen, president and CEO of Pinson, Ala.-based organization, which was formed in 1962 to enhance the success of independent retail grocers. “Introducing Givex’s ECP is exactly the type of tool our members need to continue competing against big-box stores, and we expect strong uptake once fully deployed.”

With a global footprint of 132,000-plus active locations across more than 100 countries, Toronto-based Givex provides strategic insights, empowering brands through technology and support. Its integrated end-to-end management solution provides gift cards, GivexPOS, loyalty programs and more.