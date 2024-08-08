 Skip to main content

In-Store Discovery Kiosk Enhances Retail Media Capabilities

Freeosk partners with Place Exchange to enable messaging on existing demand-side platforms
Lynn Petrak
Freeosk
Freeosk and Place Exchange are pooling efforts to enhance in-store retail media.

Experiential retail media company Freeosk is enhancing its platform via a new partnership. The company announced that it is teaming up with Place Exchange, a supply platform for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media, to offer advertisers access to in-store experiential retail media inventory. The technology will be initially available at select ShopRite locations. 

This is a first-of-its-kind capability, according to Freeosk. The new feature allows marketers to activate messaging on Freeosk’s discovery kiosks and through the same demand-side platforms (DSPs) advertisers already use. 

“The demand for in-store retail media activation is surging as marketers push for incremental growth opportunities. Brands want highly motivating, immersive experiences to make lasting impressions that promote trial and build CLV (customer lifetime value). We are excited to provide access to Freeosk’s powerful in-store media,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO of New York City-headquartered Place Exchange.

Added Matt Eichorn, president, co-founder, and CEO at Chicago-based Freeosk: “The integration will meet the growing demand for highly-effective in-store retail media campaigns and drive more ad dollars from national brands to retail environments. Together we are making product discovery easier while reducing risk aversion for shoppers.”

Freeosk’s discovery platform combines in-store video ads, merchandising and contactless sampling to engage shoppers in high-traffic aisles, typically midway through their shopping journey.  According to the company, its campaigns historically attract 70% new to brand buyers with over 20% of the converted shoppers repeating purchases post-campaign. 

ShopRite is a banner of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

