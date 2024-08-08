In-Store Discovery Kiosk Enhances Retail Media Capabilities
Freeosk partners with Place Exchange to enable messaging on existing demand-side platforms
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Added Matt Eichorn, president, co-founder, and CEO at Chicago-based Freeosk: “The integration will meet the growing demand for highly-effective in-store retail media campaigns and drive more ad dollars from national brands to retail environments. Together we are making product discovery easier while reducing risk aversion for shoppers.”
Freeosk’s discovery platform combines in-store video ads, merchandising and contactless sampling to engage shoppers in high-traffic aisles, typically midway through their shopping journey. According to the company, its campaigns historically attract 70% new to brand buyers with over 20% of the converted shoppers repeating purchases post-campaign.