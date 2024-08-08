In-Store Discovery Kiosk Enhances Retail Media Capabilities

Experiential retail media company Freeosk is enhancing its platform via a new partnership. The company announced that it is teaming up with Place Exchange, a supply platform for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media, to offer advertisers access to in-store experiential retail media inventory. The technology will be initially available at select ShopRite locations.

This is a first-of-its-kind capability, according to Freeosk. The new feature allows marketers to activate messaging on Freeosk’s discovery kiosks and through the same demand-side platforms (DSPs) advertisers already use.

“The demand for in-store retail media activation is surging as marketers push for incremental growth opportunities. Brands want highly motivating, immersive experiences to make lasting impressions that promote trial and build CLV (customer lifetime value). We are excited to provide access to Freeosk’s powerful in-store media,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO of New York City-headquartered Place Exchange.

