Gopuff Launches In-House Ads Platform
“At Gopuff, we believe everyone wins when we match the right advertiser to the right customer at the right time — it’s what makes ad placements feel like content,” explained Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “With the new Gopuff Ads Platform, brands can easily reach shoppers with the most relevant content to create authentic experiences and inspire customers to engage. We’re thrilled to offer advertisers greater access to the Gopuff platform and data with intelligent new tools and look forward to continuing to drive innovation as the industry evolves.”
Using the Gopuff Ads Platform, brands and agencies have full control over their advertising dollars and can seamlessly build, buy, manage, measure and assess their spend in the following ways:
- Objective-Based Buying: Gopuff’s new audience targeting solution aims to deliver the best results based on a campaign’s objectives, whether an advertiser wants to increase household penetration, drive loyalty through lapsed buyers or convert new-to-brand customers. The platform provides relevant context and real-time data to enable brands to optimize their spend.
- Bid Optimization: With this new option, the platform will automatically adjust a brand’s bids in real time, based on the potential for conversion. The platform increases bids for highly relevant shopping queries likely to convert to sales and decreases bids for less impactful placements, ensuring that spending focuses on quality clicks and reducing overall costs.
- Robust and Predictive Audience Targeting: Powered by in-house machine learning and AI, brands can easily segment and target audiences based on past purchase history, time of day and geographic regions, as well as behavioral and contextual data. With just a few clicks, companies can target lapsed buyers, customers new to the brand or brand loyalists. Further, Gopuff’s “Likely Buyer” audience builder lets brands identify potential buyers who haven’t shopped their products before but who otherwise act like brand loyalists.
- Actionable Insights: Brands can easily view and analyze campaign performance across all audiences, regardless of campaign targeting. For instance, a brand can see whether new-to-brand consumers are more likely to convert on single-serve SKUs or multiple packs, even if they didn’t target new-to-brand consumers for that campaign. This approach permits brands to use predictive analytics to maximize performance, gather useful and actionable insights, and optimize their budgets.
- Easy-to-Use Interface: A custom-built interface makes it simpler than ever to assess campaign performance at a glance, dive deeper into performance across audiences or create a new campaign. The new tools and interface give brands an end-to-end view of the customer journey, making it a snap to manage everything, from buying to reporting, in one place.
Along with these new capabilities for sponsored product ads, Gopuff gives partners the ability to run ads across in-app display, off-platform audience extension, instant sampling, non-endemic advertising and more. In future, streamlined reporting will also offer greater visibility into brand partners’ businesses across Gopuff’s ecosystem.
Gopuff provides a wide range of products from hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.