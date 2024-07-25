Gopuff Launches In-House Ads Platform

The Gopuff Ads Platform instantaneously analyzes a customer’s shopping behavior, previous purchases, the time of day, localized product popularity and 1,000 other data points to offer the most relevant ad and product for that person, in that moment.

Instant-commerce company Gopuff has rolled out an in-house ads platform. With custom-built artificial-intelligence and machine-learning models accounting for more than 1,000 real-time variables and a decade of historical customer data, the platform offers intelligent and predictive tools for objective-based buying, personalized audience targeting recommendations and bid optimization, among other features.

The Gopuff Ads Platform analyzes a customer’s shopping behavior, previous purchases, the time of day, localized product popularity and 1,000 other data points to offer the most relevant advertisement and product for that person, in that moment — all in less than 50 milliseconds. Since the platform’s launch, Gopuff has seen a 50% higher relevance score, helping generate a 25% increase in click-through-rates and a 24% increase in conversion. Additionally, this more focused approach enables advertisers to realize a 30% lower cost per click on average.

