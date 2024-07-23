 Skip to main content

CoolerX Debuts Self-Service In-Store Retail Media Platform

Tech company puts power of AI technology directly into the hands of retailers to optimize media and merchandising strategies
Marian Zboraj
Cooler Screens
CoolerX's self-serve retail media platform puts AI at retailers' fingertips.

CoolerX (formerly Cooler Screens), the technology company powering retail media and merchandising, has launched a self-service platform. This innovative solution puts the power of CoolerX's One Store One Platform directly into the hands of retailers, enabling them to plan, execute and optimize their in-store retail media campaigns in-house.

The self-service platform, built on CoolerX's proprietary AI technology and powered by real-time data and interaction signals, offers retailers control and flexibility over their in-store media and merchandising strategies. The platform's advanced AI capabilities enable retailers to improve conversion rates, increase campaign performance and optimize desired outcomes all while delivering a unified, enhanced digital consumer experience across the entire store.

"Our One Store One Platform self-service solution is designed to equip retailers with the tools and insights they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape," said Artem Lavrinovich, chief data and product officer at Chicago-based CoolerX. "By bringing the power of our AI technology in-house, retailers can now take full control of their in-store media and merchandising campaigns. This puts the speed, precision and performance of our technology within their reach to create a truly seamless and tailored in-store experience that drives customer engagement, loyalty and ultimately, sales. We believe this platform is a critical step forward in helping our clients unlock new growth opportunities and thrive in the rapidly evolving world of retail."

Retailers using the self-service platform can harness the power of analytics and machine learning through CoolerX's Intent Engine, which integrates multiple data sources, including consumer behavior, contextual signals and first-party retailer data, to identify consumer interests and intent. 

From there, CoolerX’s Dynamic Content Engine optimizes campaign content to serve the most relevant and engaging advertising and merchandising creative to shoppers. With direct access to this data and AI technology, retailers now have the power to deliver highly targeted marketing opportunities that resonate with individual shoppers, enhance the in-store experience and drive measurable performance improvements.

CoolerX partners include retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens and Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores.

