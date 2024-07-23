CoolerX Debuts Self-Service In-Store Retail Media Platform

"Our One Store One Platform self-service solution is designed to equip retailers with the tools and insights they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape," said Artem Lavrinovich, chief data and product officer at Chicago-based CoolerX. "By bringing the power of our AI technology in-house, retailers can now take full control of their in-store media and merchandising campaigns. This puts the speed, precision and performance of our technology within their reach to create a truly seamless and tailored in-store experience that drives customer engagement, loyalty and ultimately, sales. We believe this platform is a critical step forward in helping our clients unlock new growth opportunities and thrive in the rapidly evolving world of retail."

Retailers using the self-service platform can harness the power of analytics and machine learning through CoolerX's Intent Engine, which integrates multiple data sources, including consumer behavior, contextual signals and first-party retailer data, to identify consumer interests and intent.

From there, CoolerX’s Dynamic Content Engine optimizes campaign content to serve the most relevant and engaging advertising and merchandising creative to shoppers. With direct access to this data and AI technology, retailers now have the power to deliver highly targeted marketing opportunities that resonate with individual shoppers, enhance the in-store experience and drive measurable performance improvements.

CoolerX partners include retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens and Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores.