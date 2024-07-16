Security Breach at Rite Aid

The drug store chain emphasized that no Social Security numbers, financial information or patient information was affected by the incident.

Rite Aid released the following statement: “We regret that this incident occurred and are implementing additional security measures to prevent potentially similar attacks in the future. We take our obligation to safeguard personal information very seriously and are alerting affected consumers about this incident.”

As reported by sister publication Chain Store Age, the RansomHub ransomware gang may be behind the cyberattack. According to a Bleeping Computer report, RansomHub claimed that it stole 10 gigabytes of customer information from Rite Aid.

Consumers with additional questions can call a dedicated assistance line at (866) 810-8094 from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. CT, Monday–Friday, excluding holidays. This line will remain open until Oct. 15. Rite Aid consumers who did not receive a letter regarding this incident but would like to know if they were affected can call the dedicated assistance line.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that Rite Aid released more locations of stores that it will close as it looks to exit bankruptcy after winning court approval for a restructuring plan late last month.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 protection in October 2023 and has since closed more than 520 locations.

The company recently identified 18 more stores to be shuttered in Michigan and 13 locations targeted for closure in Ohio, as follows:

Michigan

102 State Road in Dowagiac

13157 1/2 Schavey Road in Dewitt

2263 Cedar Street in Holt

1607 24th Street in Port Huron

66711 Gratiot Avenue in Richmond

4110 East 9 Mile Road in Warren

7358 Secor Road in Lambertville

2880 East Highland Road in Highland

117 North Mission Street in Mount Pleasant

1664 West Grand River Avenue in Okemos

13500 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights

1470 Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw

5650 Schaefer Road in Dearborn

3050 Union Lake Road in Commerce Township

4562 West Houghton Lake Drive in Houghton Lake

1750 Gratiot Boulevard in Marysville

50290 Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield

6535 Paw Paw Avenue in Coloma

Ohio

2916 Linden Avenue in Dayton

210 Main Street in Toledo

10 West National Road in Vandalia

207 North Court Street in Medina

3230 West Elm Street in Lima

105 Golden Gate Plaza in Maumee

825 Main Street in Zanesville

2220 South Locust Street in Canal Fulton

3710 Shawnee Road in Lima

801 Dixie Highway in Rossford

14973 South Avenue in Columbiana

5795 State Road in Parma

4 Newark Road in Mount Vernon

