Credit Card Skimmers Found at Massachusetts Supermarket Chain

Massachusetts grocery chain Roche Bros. Supermarkets recently revealed that credit card skimmers were found on two of the self-checkout PIN pads at its Sudbury Farms store.

The Sudbury Farms supermarket is located on Boston Post Road in Sudbury. Although there has been no confirmation yet that any customer data has been compromised, as reported by WCVB, the family-owned grocer is still warning its customers who shopped at the store on or before Christmas Eve that they may have been affected by the security breach.

Upon discovery of the skimmers, Roche Bros. CEO Kevin Barner said in a statement that the company "immediately took steps to secure all registers at all locations and launched an investigation."

Mansfield, Mass.-based Roche Bros. operates 20 locations in the state. Credit card skimmers have not been found at any of its other stores.

Police in New England have been busy investigating other incidents of skimmers found in grocery stores. Last month, evidence of skimmers was discovered at Market Basket locations in Concord, N.H.; Nashua, N.H.; Haverhill, Mass.; Somerville, Mass.; and Reading, Mass. Other reports recently surfaced that workers at a Market Basket store in Chelsea, Mass., also found a credit card-skimming device just minutes after someone planted the device. Market Basket operates approximately 90 stores throughout New England.

Elsewhere, Weis Markets revealed that it found skimmers at two of its Maryland stores last month. The grocer said that it opened an internal investigation and notified its payment processor and law enforcement. Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates roughly 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 2023 Top Regionals.