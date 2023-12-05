Weis Markets Responds to Data Incidents at 2 Locations

Weis Markets has responded to a skimmer incident at two of its locations in Maryland.

Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has revealed that it found skimmers at two of its stores last month. The first skimmer was discovered at Store 085 located at 7848 Wise Avenue in Dundalk, Md., and the second at 1080 Maiden Choice Lane in Baltimore, after which the grocer says it opened an internal investigation and notified its payment processor and law enforcement.

According to Weis Markets, the skimmers were capable of capturing track data from credit and debit cards, including PIN data. While the investigation did not find evidence that the unknown third party captured any individuals’ information from the skimmers, the grocer conducted a comprehensive review of the two affected checkout lanes.

It was determined that certain credit and debit card numbers with and without PINs may have been accessed by the unknown third party between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Weis Markets has notified individuals involved in the incident and stresses that, as a precaution, they “should remain vigilant to protect against potential fraud and/or identity theft by, among other things, reviewing their account statements, monitoring their credit reports closely and notifying their financial institutions if unusual activity is detected.”

On a lighter note, Weis Markets also expanded its partnership with Amazon last month. Customers who live in regions where Weis delivery is available can shop Weis Markets at www.amazon.com/weis or on the Amazon Shopping app.

Amazon is also integrating the Weis Markets Rewards loyalty program with its site. The loyalty program is available to all customers ordering Weis Markets on Amazon. Customers can link their Rewards ID number on Amazon and start earning Weis Rewards points for their Weis Markets orders placed on Amazon.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates roughly 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 2023 Top Regionals.