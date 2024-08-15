Erewhon Adds Whole-Body MRI Scans to Lifestyle Collective

Now that Prenuvo is part of Erewhon's Lifestyle Collective of health-and-wellness brands, Erewhon members are eligible for $400 savings on a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan through July 2025.

Independent organic food retailer Erewhon has added to its Lifestyle Collective Prenuvo, a provider of whole-body MRI scans. Prenuvo’s commitment to preventive health accords with Erewhon's mission to promote holistic and healthy living. Other popular science-based health and lifestyle brands in the collective include Seed, Pvolve and Function Health.

Both tiers of Erewhon membership can access the collective, which offers exclusive savings on health products and services, fitness classes, hospitality experiences, and more. Now that Prenuvo is part of the collective, Erewhon members are eligible for $400 savings on a whole-body MRI scan through July 2025. Further, Prenuvo will participate in exclusive Erewhon events and initiatives to inspire a healthy lifestyle.

Prenuvo’s whole-body MRI scans are designed to detect 500-plus conditions, including cancerous tumors as early as Stage 1. The company’s state-of-the-art MRI technology provides a comprehensive health assessment without radiation, for a safe, non-invasive experience. As part of the Lifestyle Collective, Prenuvo aims to reach a wider audience interested in taking a proactive approach to health and wellness. Prenuvo current operates clinics in New York, Buffalo, Redwood City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Boca Raton, Chicago, Hercules Research Center in Boston, Bethesda (DC metro area), Atlanta, Vancouver and a partner location in Minneapolis.