Erewhon Adds Whole-Body MRI Scans to Lifestyle Collective
“We are thrilled to bring Prenuvo to Erewhon’s loyal community, which shares our dedication to elevating health and well-being through innovation,” said Alina Ioani, VP of business development and strategic partnerships at San Francisco-based Prenuvo. “Joining the Lifestyle Collective allows us to engage with a like-minded community and empower individuals to take control of their health through early detection and proactive health care.”
The move marks the growing intersection of medicine, health and nutrition, with Prenuvo advancing its commitment to community health empowerment and Erewhon bolstering its relationships with emerging health-and-wellness brands.
Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 locations across Southern California.