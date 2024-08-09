Embracing the Ozempic Boom: How Food and Beverage Companies Need to Adapt

Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro are being called “era-defining.” According to predictions, these obesity medications will become a $100 billion market, with 9% of the U.S. population on weight-loss drugs by 2030. The impact so far has shown that these drugs go beyond weight loss and provide such other benefits as lower blood sugar and improved cardiovascular health, as well as a decrease in addictive and compulsive behaviors. It’s no wonder, then, that the growing popularity of these drugs is having an impact beyond personal health.

Rise of the Ozempic Economy

As the population taking prescription weight loss drugs grows, we see something called the “Ozempic economy” emerging. The article “The Rising Ozempic Economy & Its Wide-Ranging Impact” shares that we will see various sectors responding to the changes in consumer behavior, preferences and lifestyles caused by this trend. In fact, economic impacts are already being reported, especially from grocery stores and food companies.

Impact on Grocery Sales

In Q4 2023, we started seeing reports that grocery sales were being affected, with Walmart sharing that it was already seeing a pullback in sales of certain food categories. Earlier this year, a Morgan Stanley study revealed that monthly grocery spending fell by up to 9% in households with GLP-1 users. More recently, major food and beverage companies have experienced a marked decrease in sales of snacks and sweets. According to an MSN report, studies are finding that Ozempic takers are becoming more mindful and less frequent shoppers.