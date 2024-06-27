Takeaways From 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, which took place June 23-25 at New York’s Javits Center, offered as usual a plethora of incredible products, but alongside the joy of experiencing new and unexpected items – freeze-dried chocolate ice cream, anyone? – the event offered valuable insights into the specialty food sector, thanks to two sessions held on its opening day.

From Restaurants to Grocery Retailers

The first session, “State of the Plate 2024: Outlook and Opportunity for Specialty Foods,” presented by Nancy Kruse, of The Kruse Co., specifically addressed restaurant trends, but since many foods and beverages first spotted at eateries eventually make their way to supermarket shelves, it proved to be a useful session for grocery retailers as well.

During her lively session, Kruse outlined the standout specialty food trends shaping the current restaurant scene: comfort, community, curiosity, vibrant veg, pedigreed protein and premium touches. For comfort fare, attendees were advised to look no further than cheese, as exemplified by Campbell’s first-ever limited-edition product, Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup, which debuted, appropriately enough, on National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12). On the restaurant front, this enthusiasm for gooey goodness was exemplified by the rise of the humble patty melt, although melts of all kinds “are everywhere,” Kruse affirmed. Other comfort staples embraced by restaurant operators included biscuits, Southern-style meals such as barbecue, and chicken pot pie, with “sensory appeal a major opportunity, so think texture.” In fact, Kruse pointed out that U.S. operators have much to learn from Japan, where there are “400 words to describe texture.”

In the realm of community, she described the “primal notion of breaking bread together” and characterized food as “analog, tactile and shareable” in an increasingly digital world. To that end, items created for group consumption, like wings, are currently popular at restaurants, along with fondue and sheet pan presentations enabling people to take their own portion from a shared platter. Kruse suggested promotions against such social phenomena as pickleball, whose fastest-growing cohort is players under 24, by creating a post-game menu enabling players to continue their interaction after the game has ended. Ideally, in the food world, despite the addition of digital enhancements to the customer experience, Kruse urged attendees to remember that “the higher the tech, the higher the touch.”

With restaurants a key point of entry for global flavor and food exploration, including lavender, shakshuka, crispy rice, paneer and more, Kruse noted that fusion cuisine was alive and well in this channel, encompassing mashups of compatible elements of various cooking styles. The keys to winning with these types of offerings are authentic ingredients and techniques, versatility, and accessibility – the last item especially important, she pointed out, since Americans hate to be intimidated by menus.

In regard to her other points, Kruse told attendees think across meal and snack opportunities with vegetables, merchandise them like proteins to drive greater consumer interest, and bear in mind that the largest percentage of vegetarians live on college campuses; cited consumers’ health-based interest in eating high-quality animal proteins like Wagyu beef, which could be promoted by brands, breeds, clean claims and sustainable production methods, as well as sold in premium cuts at reasonable prices; and consider adding to dishes “dollops” of such luxurious foodstuffs as caviar (or less expensive paddlefish roe) and white truffles.