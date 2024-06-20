Unwrapping Trends at KeHE’s 2024 Holiday Show

The decorations were up, so to speak, inside Chicago’s McCormick Place, as KeHE Distributors hosted its 2024 Holiday Show. At the in-person event held June 12-13, the halls were lined with colorful booths and thousands of innovative products from more than 800 exhibitors in the natural, organic, specialty and fresh categories.

Indeed, foodies might have felt like a child on Christmas morning as they traversed the aisles and walked through special fresh and on-trend sections to check out offerings and talk directly with vendors. Progressive Grocer got a personal tour of the show from Ari Goldsmith, KeHE’s VP of marketing, who dished on what’s notable in this space for grocers and underlined the collective entrepreneurship. “Our suppliers are so passionate. They just love it, and we love what they are doing,” she said.

There were several takeaways from this year’s event, which is also available virtually on the KeHE Connect platform through June 21. PG spotted several trends, including the following:

Fashion-forward food and bev: Retailers planning for the holiday season – or any season, for that matter – can take heed of brands that are doing more than just putting out great package design. Some CPGs are taking a holistic approach to fashionable foods that appeal to more of the senses. Examples include a line of Globowl jarred organic baby and toddler food available in palate-expanding flavors like Pad Thai for Tots and Veggie Tikka Masala; cream-filled Panettone breads from Ofner in varieties such as Crème Bruleé and Pistachio Cream merchandised in vibrant handled gift boxes; and Asian-inspired vegan candies under Issei’s Mochi Gummies brand, which could be brought home in a metallic gold tote. Those are just a few exhibitors putting out products set to evoke FOMO (fear of missing out) in consumers.