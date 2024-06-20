Unwrapping Trends at KeHE’s 2024 Holiday Show

Functional food is getting spicier and more accessible with offerings like these spicy shitake chips.
Surprise twists: KeHE vendors showcased products that warrant a double look by combining formats, flavors and other elements. The ubiquitous pumpkin spice is an example of this, showing up in forms like pumpkin spice flavored chocolate chips from Lily's. Other innovations included gluten-free Waffle Sliders from Start Right Foods, Mon Coco Mac Pops (macarons on a stick), Almond MALK Holiday Nog and, for pet parents to give their dogs, Bocce's Holly Jolly Jerky Sticks.
Big on minis: Whether inspired by consumer demand for permissible indulgences or more affordable portions, several brands on hand at the Holiday Show touted single serve and small-serving consumable products, some of which made it to a KeHE “stocking stuffer” display. Here, visitors could check out Cacao & Sea Salt sprouted nut snacks from Daily Crunch, an advent calendar filled with pet treats from Bocce, as well as fruit tape from Peaceful Fruits. The trend was evident elsewhere on the exhibit floor, too, such as a booth sampling Mr. Kipling mini fruit pies and cake slices.
Functional facelifts: Natural, organic and specialty retailers served by KeHE have been interested in functional foods for a quite a while, but the market has expanded to include even more options. For instance, Shitake Chips from Terraland are a new take on adaptogens in the salty snack segment, sold in flavors like Spicy, Sea Salt and Wasabi. The functional beverage category remains hot as well, reflected in products like Gorgie energy drinks with green tea caffeine, zero sugar, L-Theanine, biotin and vitamins B6 and B12.
A toast to mocktails: A wide aisle of the exhibit floor at the 2024 Holliday Show was devoted to mocktails and low/no-alcohol products, which particularly resonate with younger consumers who are cutting down or even eliminating alcohol from their lifestyles. Innovation continues to abound in this growing category, evident in non-alc beer, wine, spirits and RTD items.
[RELATED: Gen Z's Impact on Beverage Trends Grows]
Seasoned shortcuts: To meet the needs of time-strapped shoppers – especially during the busy holiday season – grocers can work with distributors like KeHE to add convenience-oriented products. At the show, suppliers brought forth several options, including Easy Southern Stews from Chilau Foods and heat-and-serve Indian-inspired entrees from Cafe Spice, available in varieties like Butter Paneer with Basmati Rice and Vegetable Korma with Saffron Rice.
For goodness’ sake: Wellness has long been a cornerstone of KeHE’s business, as the distributor partners with companies that develop and sell products aimed at optimizing well-being and health. Retailers browsed a range of such items at the show, aimed at enhancing health year-round and during the annual cold and flu season. Environmental health is likewise a priority for many of these vendors, as more sustainable products and packages are coming to market, including items made with upcycled ingredients.