Walgreens Collaborates With Automated Pharmacy Loyalty Platform

"At Walgreens, we're committed to improving the health and wellness experience for our customers and to meet them when, where and how they want to engage," said Bala Visalatha, senior VP and chief product and growth officer at Walgreens. "This collaboration with Bilt helps enhance the front of store and omnichannel experience for our customers and allows us to offer an unprecedented level of convenience, making it easier than ever for our customers to maximize their health and wellness benefits while earning rewards on everyday purchases."

Walgreens has been taking steps to expand its presence in the pharmacy and healthcare segments. In April 2024, the company introduced gene and cell therapy services as part of the expansion of its specialty pharmacy services with the launch of a dedicated business unit, called Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, that combines existing specialty assets and fully integrates the company’s specialty pharmacy subsidiary, AllianceRx.

The retailer also began making a select assortment of health and wellbeing products available online to Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits holders in February 2024.

"Our mission has always been to add value to our members' daily lives within their local communities," said Ankur Jain, CEO of Bilt Rewards. "By partnering with Walgreens and introducing automatic FSA and HSA savings, we're not just expanding our rewards program – we're simplifying healthcare expenses for millions of Americans. This is a significant step in our journey to become the nation's leading loyalty program for your home and neighborhood."

Based in Deerfield, Ill., Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Chain Store Age.