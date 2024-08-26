 Skip to main content

Walgreens Collaborates With Automated Pharmacy Loyalty Platform

Retailer partners with Bilt to launch automatic FSA/HSA program
Walgreens introduces automated health care savings with Bilt.

Walgreens is introducing an "automatic health care savings" program via a new partnership.

The drugstore giant is teaming up with Bilt Rewards, a neighborhood pharmacy rewards program running on the Banyan item-level receipt platform that now enables customers to automatically apply any network branded Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA) benefits card to purchases at Walgreens.

Key features of the Walgreens-Bilt collaboration include:

  1. Automatic FSA/HSA savings: Members can shop at Walgreens using any linked debit or credit card in their Bilt account. Bilt's system automatically identifies FSA or HSA eligible items and offers a one-click solution to apply benefits. 
  2. Enhanced rewards: Bilt members earn 1x Bilt points on all Walgreens purchases, 2x points on Walgreens-branded items, and 100 Bilt points on prescription refills, subject to certain exclusions, in addition to their usual card rewards.
  3. Complimentary photo prints: Coming soon, Bilt members will have access to free photo prints at local Walgreens stores.
"At Walgreens, we're committed to improving the health and wellness experience for our customers and to meet them when, where and how they want to engage," said Bala Visalatha, senior VP and chief product and growth officer at Walgreens. "This collaboration with Bilt helps enhance the front of store and omnichannel experience for our customers and allows us to offer an unprecedented level of convenience, making it easier than ever for our customers to maximize their health and wellness benefits while earning rewards on everyday purchases."

Walgreens has been taking steps to expand its presence in the pharmacy and healthcare segments. In April 2024, the company introduced gene and cell therapy services as part of the expansion of its specialty pharmacy services with the launch of a dedicated business unit, called Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, that combines existing specialty assets and fully integrates the company’s specialty pharmacy subsidiary, AllianceRx. 

The retailer also began making a select assortment of health and wellbeing products available online to Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits holders in February 2024.

"Our mission has always been to add value to our members' daily lives within their local communities," said Ankur Jain, CEO of Bilt Rewards. "By partnering with Walgreens and introducing automatic FSA and HSA savings, we're not just expanding our rewards program – we're simplifying healthcare expenses for millions of Americans. This is a significant step in our journey to become the nation's leading loyalty program for your home and neighborhood."

Based in Deerfield, Ill., Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

