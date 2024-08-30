 Skip to main content

CVS Workers in California Considering Strike Action

8 UFCW local unions to hold authorization votes in September
Lynn Petrak
California CVS union members
UFCW members in California who work at CVS stores will take a strike vote in September following ongoing negotiations.

During the same week that Fred Meyer workers in Portland announced a work stoppage, unions representing CVS workers in California announced that their groups will hold a strike vote in September. Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 5, 135, 324, 648, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442, representing over 7,000 CVS workers across the Golden State, are weighing next steps after talks with the company stalled.

Members of the UFCW bargaining committee released a statement on Aug. 29. “When we started negotiating with CVS on a new contract in May we came to the table willing to put in the time and work to get it done. But instead of working with us towards a reasonable contract, our employer would rather disrespect us to our faces and offer proposals that grossly underestimate our value and their wealth,” committee members declared. “Moving forward, we will continue to stand together with our fellow UFCW members, our customers, our patients, and our communities as we take this important next step in making our voices heard.”

Strike authorization votes will begin soon and run through Sept. 27, according to UFCW. The results will be announced shortly thereafter.

The unions contend that the average CVS clerk earns less than $20 and hour and “can’t afford to buy insurance from CVS, a health insurance company.”

CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault told Progressive Grocer that the company remains engaged. “While the UFCW in California has asked members to vote to authorize a strike if an agreement isn’t reached, this does not mean that a strike is imminent. This is one of many steps in the collective bargaining process,” she said. “We’re in active discussions with the union and are confident we can reach an agreement that supports workplace safety, appropriate staffing and competitive wages and benefits. We look forward to finalizing an agreement soon.”

She continued, “In the event of strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure our customers and patients can continue to shop our stores and access their medications.”

CVS released its second quarter performance report on Aug. 7, reporting that total revenues rose 2.6% compared to the prior year. The company revised its outlook for the fiscal year, now expecting diluted earnings per share (EPS) to fall between $4.95 and $5.20 from the previous projection of $5.64.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

