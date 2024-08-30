CVS Workers in California Considering Strike Action

Strike authorization votes will begin soon and run through Sept. 27, according to UFCW. The results will be announced shortly thereafter.

The unions contend that the average CVS clerk earns less than $20 and hour and “can’t afford to buy insurance from CVS, a health insurance company.”

CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault told Progressive Grocer that the company remains engaged. “While the UFCW in California has asked members to vote to authorize a strike if an agreement isn’t reached, this does not mean that a strike is imminent. This is one of many steps in the collective bargaining process,” she said. “We’re in active discussions with the union and are confident we can reach an agreement that supports workplace safety, appropriate staffing and competitive wages and benefits. We look forward to finalizing an agreement soon.”

She continued, “In the event of strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure our customers and patients can continue to shop our stores and access their medications.”

CVS released its second quarter performance report on Aug. 7, reporting that total revenues rose 2.6% compared to the prior year. The company revised its outlook for the fiscal year, now expecting diluted earnings per share (EPS) to fall between $4.95 and $5.20 from the previous projection of $5.64.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.