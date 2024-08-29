KROGER IN COURT: The Merger's Impact on Grocery Workers

The court battle between the FTC and The Kroger Co. continued on Wednesday as the grocer made its case for why union employees would retain their bargaining power under its proposed merger with Albertsons Cos. Kroger VP of Labor Relations Jon McPherson, President of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 555 Dan Clay, President of UFCW Local 324 Andrea Zinder and President of Kroger’s Ralphs division Tom Schwilke all took the stand before District Judge Adrienne Nelson in Oregon.

For its part, Kroger maintains that the FTC’s argument that the merger will decrease the bargaining leverage of unions is unprecedented, and that prior to this case, no plaintiff has ever sought to block a merger under the Clayton Act for that reason. According to Kroger, both text and precedent make clear that the antitrust laws have no place in labor relations.

Additionally, a spokesperson for Kroger shared that the company believes “the government’s theories of how the deal will reduce unions’ ability to use whipsaw strike tactics between Kroger and Albertsons are detached from the realities of labor negotiations and do not reflect the competitive landscape of today.”

According to reporting from the American Economic Liberties Project, Zinder shared with the court that she has concerns about the takeover of Albertsons stores by C&S Wholesale Grocers following her negative experience with Albertsons’ 2015 merger with Safeway. Further, Zinder testified that "senior workers likely could not be persuaded to stay in any stores that are divested to C&S due to their 'very strong memory' of the 'horrible experience' that resulted from Albertsons’ failed divestiture to Haggen."