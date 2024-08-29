KROGER IN COURT: The Merger's Impact on Grocery Workers
The legal discussion on Wednesday was reflected by the reality outside the courtroom as union workers at Fred Meyer stores in the Portland area went on strike barring a deal with the Kroger-owned retailer. Following seven days of talks, union members are planning to strike through the Labor Day holiday.
“A ULP strike is crucial to force Fred Meyer to comply with their obligations as an employer to their employees,” said Clay. “Our members are united in demanding fair treatment, which can only be reached if Fred Meyer actually stands behind its public statements and is willing to fulfill all their obligations and legal requirements. Our membership came out in overwhelming support of this action and the community has our back.”
Fred Meyer, for its part, released a statement supporting its workers’ right to collectively bargain while outlining what it deems a generous offer. “The company believes associates should have a voice in choosing what is right for them and their families because the bargaining process ultimately impacts their paychecks. From the beginning it has always been our goal to put more money in our associates’ pockets,” the retailer asserted.
While Northwest-based UFCW Local 555 voiced its support for the proposed merger as of February, it changed course earlier this month amid labor negotiations and came out in opposition to the merger.
Earlier this week, Kroger Chief People Officer Tim Massa reiterated that the merger will lead to “lower prices for more customers, higher wages for associates, and expanded food access in more communities.”
Continued Massa: “Our merger will secure the long-term future of union jobs by building on Kroger’s track record of adding 100,000 union jobs since 2012 while union membership in the grocery industry was declining by hundreds of thousands of members. Kroger, Albertsons and C&S are committed to honoring all current collective bargaining agreements alongside bargained-for wages and benefits and ensuring zero frontline worker layoffs and no store closures as a result of the merger.”
The current hearing is expected to last three weeks, after which Judge Nelson will decide whether or not to grant the preliminary injunction against the proposed merger.
