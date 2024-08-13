Trader Joe’s Employees in Massachusetts Want to Remove Union Officials

“Officials of this union have sowed division and smeared both our workplace and anyone who dissents from the union’s agenda pretty much from the time the campaign began to unionize the store,” noted Stratford. “This isn’t what I believe the majority of my coworkers want or deserve, and despite the union’s pushback on this effort, we will fight to ensure that our colleagues can exercise their right to vote on whether we want to be represented by this union.”

Meanwhile, Michael Alcorn, a worker at the Hadley store, testified before the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce in May that union organizers tried to foist union control of the workplace through “card check” – a process that bypasses the NLRB’s secret ballot election system and lets union officials solicit “cards” that are later counted as votes for the union – and refused to meet or talk with workers who were skeptical of the union’s agenda.

Alcorn alleged before the committee that the union’s campaign also included “inaccurate and incomplete press releases creating false narratives about our workplace, to promote [union officials’] own agenda and personal vendettas” and a general message that “if [employees] don’t vote for the union, they don’t care about their coworkers.”

Stratford described the situation similarly, saying that “immediately the workplace dynamic became a ‘two-side’ thing where if you weren’t going to put a [union] pin on …then you were not going to be acknowledged.”

Trader Joe's told Progressive Grocer: "We fully support our Crew Members’ right to choose whether they want to be represented by a union or not. We welcome a free and fair election that allows them to exercise those rights."

