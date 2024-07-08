Grocery Workers Ratify Contract Agreement With Food 4 Less/Foods Co.
The ratified contract went into effect immediately for more than 6,000 grocery workers in around 100 Food 4 Less/Foods Co. locations across Southern California. As reported last month, the union’s previous contract expired on June 8 and the tentative agreement was reached by the end of that month.
Based in Washington, D.C., the UFCW International is the largest private-sector union in the United States, representing 1.2 million workers and their families in grocery, meatpacking, food-processing, health care, cannabis, retail and other industries throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Food 4 Less/Foods Co.'s parent company, Cincinnati-based Kroger, is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.