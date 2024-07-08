Grocery Workers Ratify Contract Agreement With Food 4 Less/Foods Co.

Workers at around 100 Food 4 Less/Foods Co. in Southern California have voted to ratify a new three-year contract providing wage increases for all employees.

Following months of negotiation, members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 voted on July 3 to ratify a new three-year contract with Food 4 Less/Foods Co., a division of The Kroger Co.

“​​[B]y ratifying this contract, Food 4 Less/Foods Co. workers have secured meaningful raises, increased hours for part-time workers, and a more direct path to top-rate pay over the next three years,” the locals noted in a joint statement. “After countless hours at the bargaining table and in the streets between their shifts, the hard-working members of UFCW stood together for their families and each other and secured a strong contract. This contract is a concrete and direct result of the tireless work of the member-led bargaining committee. Together, our members are fighting for a more promising future, and this contract will help to achieve that goal.”

Among the key provisions of the agreement are wage increases for all workers, more hours guaranteed for all part-time workers, a reduction in the hours it takes to reach top-rate pay, additional premiums for select positions, ratification bonuses for all workers, and an increased starting wage rate.