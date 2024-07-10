Wegmans Workers Ratify Labor Agreement

The new contract between Local 118 workers and Wegmans is deemed "the best ever" with that employer.

Nearly 1,000 union members who work for Wegmans Food Markets Inc. have ratified their latest contract. The Teamsters Local 118 organization announced this week that a group of Wegmans employees voted by a three-to-one margin to approve the collective bargaining agreement.

The seven-year agreement affects union members who work in Wegmans warehouse, transportation and skilled trades departments. Among other updates, this contract includes wage increases of 27% over the lifetime of the agreement; some warehouse employees will be paid $40 an hour, while some drivers can make $200,000 a year. Union members and the company also came to terms on a comprehensive health care package, scheduling and paid time off.

"I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Business Agent Ty Van Pelt and the 25 dedicated rank-and-file union members on the negotiating committee for their tireless efforts in securing this historic agreement," said Tim Barbeto, president of Rochester, N.Y.-based Local 118. "Their commitment has ensured significant gains for our members, including the largest wage increase ever achieved at this employer. This agreement underscores our dedication to advancing the rights and livelihoods of hardworking Teamsters members throughout our community."