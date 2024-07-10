 Skip to main content

Wegmans Workers Ratify Labor Agreement

Teamsters Local 118 members in warehouse, transportation and skilled trades functions approve contract with improved wages, benefits
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Teamsters 118
The new contract between Local 118 workers and Wegmans is deemed "the best ever" with that employer.

Nearly 1,000 union members who work for Wegmans Food Markets Inc. have ratified their latest contract. The Teamsters Local 118 organization announced this week that a group of Wegmans employees voted by a three-to-one margin to approve the collective bargaining agreement.

The seven-year agreement affects union members who work in Wegmans warehouse, transportation and skilled trades departments. Among other updates, this contract includes wage increases of 27% over the lifetime of the agreement; some warehouse employees will be paid $40 an hour, while some drivers can make $200,000 a year. Union members and the company also came to terms on a comprehensive health care package, scheduling and paid time off. 

"I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Business Agent Ty Van Pelt and the 25 dedicated rank-and-file union members on the negotiating committee for their tireless efforts in securing this historic agreement," said Tim Barbeto, president of Rochester, N.Y.-based Local 118. "Their commitment has ensured significant gains for our members, including the largest wage increase ever achieved at this employer. This agreement underscores our dedication to advancing the rights and livelihoods of hardworking Teamsters members throughout our community."

Lead negotiator Van Pelt agreed that the labor contract was a result of hard work. "Through this groundbreaking, landmark contract, we have shown the strength and unity of the Teamsters Union in advocating for our members' rights and fair compensation," he declared. "Grocery workers everywhere should take note — this is the power you could have as a Teamster."

While Local 118 covers warehouse, transportation and trade workers, other Wegmans grocery employees can join the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union in New York. “Grocery workers have always been essential workers, and Wegmans is no different. You and your coworkers are the one keeping this company profitable. You are the reason customers remain loyal and keep coming back to these stores. Your hard work and dedication to providing this service deserves respect,” UFCW asserts on its website. 

Meanwhile, Wegmans continues to offer enhanced benefits for its team members. Earlier this summer, the grocer shared that all 130 high school seniors who took part in the Wegmans Work Scholarship Program graduated this year. That program focuses on mentorship to help young participants earn a high school diploma. The retailer is also marking the 40th anniversary of its employee scholarship program, through which more than 46,500 workers have received scholarships totaling $145 million. This year, about 1,500 associates were awarded tuition assistance. 

Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

