Wegmans Workers Ratify Labor Agreement
While Local 118 covers warehouse, transportation and trade workers, other Wegmans grocery employees can join the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union in New York. “Grocery workers have always been essential workers, and Wegmans is no different. You and your coworkers are the one keeping this company profitable. You are the reason customers remain loyal and keep coming back to these stores. Your hard work and dedication to providing this service deserves respect,” UFCW asserts on its website.
Meanwhile, Wegmans continues to offer enhanced benefits for its team members. Earlier this summer, the grocer shared that all 130 high school seniors who took part in the Wegmans Work Scholarship Program graduated this year. That program focuses on mentorship to help young participants earn a high school diploma. The retailer is also marking the 40th anniversary of its employee scholarship program, through which more than 46,500 workers have received scholarships totaling $145 million. This year, about 1,500 associates were awarded tuition assistance.
Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.